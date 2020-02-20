THURSDAY, FEB. 20

Soccer

Morgan County girls at Apalachee, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Flowery Branch, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

Baseball

Archer at Winder-Barrow, 5:55 p.m.

Soccer

Apalachee at Morgan County, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

Baseball

Apalachee at Rutland (DH), 1 p.m.

Basketball

GISA Class AAA quarterfinals, Tattnall Square Academy, Macon: Bethlehem Christian boys vs. The Heritage School, 3 p.m.

Track and Field

Apalachee at Parkview Invitational, 9 a.m.

Winder-Barrow at Jefferson Invitational, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 24

Baseball

Apalachee at Oconee County, 5:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Archer, 5:55 p.m.

Golf

Apalachee boys/girls vs. Dacula at Trophy Club of Apalachee, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Apalachee girls/boys at Jefferson, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 25

Soccer

Riverside Military Academy at Apalachee boys, 7 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Loganville, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Gainesville girls/boys at Apalachee, 4 p.m.

Lanier girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.

George Walton Academy girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26

Baseball

Apalachee at Walnut Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Winder-Barrow girls/boys vs. Cherokee Bluff, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Apalachee at Wesleyan meet, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 27

Tennis

Jefferson girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.

Loganville Christian girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.

