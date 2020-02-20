THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Soccer
Morgan County girls at Apalachee, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Flowery Branch, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
Baseball
Archer at Winder-Barrow, 5:55 p.m.
Soccer
Apalachee at Morgan County, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
Baseball
Apalachee at Rutland (DH), 1 p.m.
Basketball
GISA Class AAA quarterfinals, Tattnall Square Academy, Macon: Bethlehem Christian boys vs. The Heritage School, 3 p.m.
Track and Field
Apalachee at Parkview Invitational, 9 a.m.
Winder-Barrow at Jefferson Invitational, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, FEB. 24
Baseball
Apalachee at Oconee County, 5:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Archer, 5:55 p.m.
Golf
Apalachee boys/girls vs. Dacula at Trophy Club of Apalachee, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Apalachee girls/boys at Jefferson, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 25
Soccer
Riverside Military Academy at Apalachee boys, 7 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Loganville, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Gainesville girls/boys at Apalachee, 4 p.m.
Lanier girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.
George Walton Academy girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Baseball
Apalachee at Walnut Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Winder-Barrow girls/boys vs. Cherokee Bluff, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Apalachee at Wesleyan meet, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
Tennis
Jefferson girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.
Loganville Christian girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.