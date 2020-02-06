THURSDAY, FEB. 6

Basketball

GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament, Gainesville High School, first round: Apalachee boys vs. Dacula, 4:30 p.m.; Winder-Barrow girls vs. Apalachee, 6 p.m.; Winder-Barrow boys vs. Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Mountain View girls/boys at Apalachee, 3:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Cherokee Bluff, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

Basketball

Bethlehem Christian boys at Loganville Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Region 8-AAAAAA tournament semifinals, TBA

Soccer

Central Gwinnett girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Apalachee girls/boys at Jackson County, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Swimming

GHSA state meet, Georgia Tech

Wrestling

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Class AAAAAA sectionals, Lanier High School, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

Baseball

Winder-Barrow at Grayson (scrimmage), 4 p.m.

Basketball

Region 8-AAAAAA tournament consolation and finals, TBA

Swimming

GHSA state meet, Georgia Tech

Wrestling

GHSA Class AAAAAA sectionals, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 10

Baseball

Apalachee at Jackson County, 5:55 p.m.

Tennis

Apalachee girls/boys at Dacula, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

Baseball

Winder-Barrow at Loganville, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball

GISA Region 4-AAA tournament, John Milledge Academy, TBA

Soccer

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Cedar Shoals, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Apalachee girls/boys at Denmark, 5:45/7:45 p.m.

Tennis

Monroe Area girls/boys at Apalachee, 3:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Loganville, 4 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

Baseball

Apalachee at Franklin County, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Apalachee at Discovery High School meet, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Tennis

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Prince Avenue Christian, 4 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Hebron Christian, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Class AAAAAA state traditional tournament, Macon Centreplex, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.