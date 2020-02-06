THURSDAY, FEB. 6
Basketball
GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament, Gainesville High School, first round: Apalachee boys vs. Dacula, 4:30 p.m.; Winder-Barrow girls vs. Apalachee, 6 p.m.; Winder-Barrow boys vs. Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Mountain View girls/boys at Apalachee, 3:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Cherokee Bluff, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Basketball
Bethlehem Christian boys at Loganville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Region 8-AAAAAA tournament semifinals, TBA
Soccer
Central Gwinnett girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at Jackson County, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Swimming
GHSA state meet, Georgia Tech
Wrestling
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Class AAAAAA sectionals, Lanier High School, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
Baseball
Winder-Barrow at Grayson (scrimmage), 4 p.m.
Basketball
Region 8-AAAAAA tournament consolation and finals, TBA
Swimming
GHSA state meet, Georgia Tech
Wrestling
GHSA Class AAAAAA sectionals, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, FEB. 10
Baseball
Apalachee at Jackson County, 5:55 p.m.
Tennis
Apalachee girls/boys at Dacula, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
Baseball
Winder-Barrow at Loganville, 5:30 p.m.
Basketball
GISA Region 4-AAA tournament, John Milledge Academy, TBA
Soccer
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Cedar Shoals, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at Denmark, 5:45/7:45 p.m.
Tennis
Monroe Area girls/boys at Apalachee, 3:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Loganville, 4 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
Baseball
Apalachee at Franklin County, 5:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Apalachee at Discovery High School meet, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
Tennis
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Prince Avenue Christian, 4 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Hebron Christian, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Class AAAAAA state traditional tournament, Macon Centreplex, 9 a.m.
