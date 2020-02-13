THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Basketball

GISA Region 4-AAA tournament, semifinals, John Milledge Academy: Bethlehem Christian boys vs. John Milledge, 5:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Christian girls vs. John Milledge, 7 p.m.

Tennis

George Walton Academy girls/boys at Apalachee, 3:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Hebron Christian, 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Prince Avenue Christian, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Class AAAAAA traditional tournament, Macon Centreplex, 9 a.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

Baseball

Walnut Grove at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.

Peachtree Ridge at Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball

GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs, first round: Winder-Barrow boys at South Cobb, 6 p.m.; Winder-Barrow girls at Harrison, 7 p.m.

GISA Region 4-AAA consolation games and finals, TBA

Soccer

Rockdale County girls/boys at Apalachee, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

West Hall girls at Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow boys vs. Central (Carrollton), University of North Georgia, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

State traditional tournament, Macon Centreplex, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Baseball

Evans at Winder-Barrow, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Apalachee boys vs. Shiloh, University of North Georgia, noon

Wrestling

State traditional tournament, Macon Centreplex, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Baseball

Winder-Barrow at Loganville, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Soccer

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Clarke Central, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Apalachee girls/boys at Flowery Branch, 5:55/7:55 p.m.

Tennis

Clarke Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Dacula, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Baseball

Jackson County at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Peachtree Ridge, 5:55 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

Soccer

Morgan County girls at Apalachee, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Flowery Branch, 4 p.m.

