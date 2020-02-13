THURSDAY, FEB. 13
Basketball
GISA Region 4-AAA tournament, semifinals, John Milledge Academy: Bethlehem Christian boys vs. John Milledge, 5:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Christian girls vs. John Milledge, 7 p.m.
Tennis
George Walton Academy girls/boys at Apalachee, 3:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Hebron Christian, 4 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Prince Avenue Christian, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Class AAAAAA traditional tournament, Macon Centreplex, 9 a.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
Baseball
Walnut Grove at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.
Peachtree Ridge at Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.
Basketball
GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs, first round: Winder-Barrow boys at South Cobb, 6 p.m.; Winder-Barrow girls at Harrison, 7 p.m.
GISA Region 4-AAA consolation games and finals, TBA
Soccer
Rockdale County girls/boys at Apalachee, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
West Hall girls at Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow boys vs. Central (Carrollton), University of North Georgia, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
State traditional tournament, Macon Centreplex, 9 a.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
Baseball
Evans at Winder-Barrow, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Apalachee boys vs. Shiloh, University of North Georgia, noon
Wrestling
State traditional tournament, Macon Centreplex, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, FEB. 17
Baseball
Winder-Barrow at Loganville, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
Soccer
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Clarke Central, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at Flowery Branch, 5:55/7:55 p.m.
Tennis
Clarke Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Dacula, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Baseball
Jackson County at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Peachtree Ridge, 5:55 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Soccer
Morgan County girls at Apalachee, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Flowery Branch, 4 p.m.
