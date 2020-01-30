THURSDAY, JAN. 30
Tennis
Apalachee girls/boys at Flowery Branch, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31
Basketball
Habersham Central girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.
Westminster (Augusta) girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Dacula, 6/7:30 p.m.
Soccer
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Madison County (scrimmage), 5:30/7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
Wrestling
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA traditional tournament, Lanier High School, 9 a.m.
Track and Field
Winder-Barrow at Riverside Military Indoor Meet
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
Basketball
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at John Milledge Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.
Soccer
Oconee County girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee girls at Chestatee (scrimmage), 7 p.m.
Apalachee boys at Chestatee (scrimmage), 7 p.m.
Tennis
Apalachee girls/boys at Loganville, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Baseball
Apalachee at Alcovy (scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
Basketball
GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament, first round, Gainesville High School, TBA
Tennis
Mountain View girls/boys at Apalachee, 4 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Cherokee Bluff, 4 p.m.
