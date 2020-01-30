THURSDAY, JAN. 30

Tennis

Apalachee girls/boys at Flowery Branch, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

Basketball

Habersham Central girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.

Westminster (Augusta) girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Dacula, 6/7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Madison County (scrimmage), 5:30/7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

Wrestling

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA traditional tournament, Lanier High School, 9 a.m.

Track and Field

Winder-Barrow at Riverside Military Indoor Meet

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Basketball

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at John Milledge Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Oconee County girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Apalachee girls at Chestatee (scrimmage), 7 p.m.

Apalachee boys at Chestatee (scrimmage), 7 p.m.

Tennis

Apalachee girls/boys at Loganville, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

Baseball

Apalachee at Alcovy (scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

Basketball

GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament, first round, Gainesville High School, TBA

Tennis

Mountain View girls/boys at Apalachee, 4 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Cherokee Bluff, 4 p.m.

