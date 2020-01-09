FRIDAY, JAN. 10
Basketball
Augusta Prep girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at Lanier, 7/8:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Gainesville, 7/8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
Basketball
Cherokee Bluff girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5/6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Apalachee at Blizzard Blitz Invite, Frances Meadows Aquatic Center, Gainesville, 10:30 a.m.
Winder-Barrow at Shiver Me Timbers Pirate, Ruby Fulbright Natatorium, Clarkesville
Wrestling
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals, Gainesville High School, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
Basketball
Dacula girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at Habersham Central, 6/7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Westminster School (Augusta), 6/7:30 p.m.
