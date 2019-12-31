FRIDAY, JAN. 3

Basketball

Dacula girls/boys at Apalachee, 5/6:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Westminster Christian (Watkinsville), 6/7:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Lanier, 7/8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee at Hook ‘Em Holiday Clash, Lambert High School

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Basketball

Apalachee girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central Hot Chocolate Invitational, Ruby Fullbright Natatorium

Wrestling

Apalachee at Hook ‘Em Holiday Clash

Winder-Barrow at Oglethorpe County Duals, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

Basketball

Habersham Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7 p.m.

Gainesville girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Commerce, 6/7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

Wrestling

Winder-Barrow at Walnut Grove, 5 p.m.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.