FRIDAY, JAN. 3
Basketball
Dacula girls/boys at Apalachee, 5/6:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Westminster Christian (Watkinsville), 6/7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Lanier, 7/8:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee at Hook ‘Em Holiday Clash, Lambert High School
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Basketball
Apalachee girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central Hot Chocolate Invitational, Ruby Fullbright Natatorium
Wrestling
Apalachee at Hook ‘Em Holiday Clash
Winder-Barrow at Oglethorpe County Duals, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
Basketball
Habersham Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7 p.m.
Gainesville girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Commerce, 6/7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
Wrestling
Winder-Barrow at Walnut Grove, 5 p.m.
