FRIDAY, JAN. 17
Basketball
John Milledge Academy girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at Dacula, 6/7:30 p.m.
Lanier girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 7/8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
Basketball
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Clarke Central, 6/7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Metro Invitational, Westminster School (Atlanta), 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
Basketball
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Winder-Barrow home vs. Apalachee, East Jackson, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.