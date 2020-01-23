FRIDAY, JAN. 24
Basketball
Apalachee girls/boys at Gainesville, 7/8:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Habersham Central, 7/8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
Basketball
Lanier Christian Academy girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 1/2:30 p.m.
Swimming
Apalachee "senior morning", Brenau University, 9 a.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee at Lakeside, Evans Tourney, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
Basketball
Lanier girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.
Gainesville girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Augusta Prep, 6/7:30 p.m.
