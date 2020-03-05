THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Baseball
Winder-Barrow at Perfect Game Invitational, Hoover, Ala.: vs. Smiths Station (Ala.), 3:30 p.m.; vs. Decatur, 6 p.m.
Golf
Cherokee Bluff girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, Chateau Elan, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Apalachee girls/boys at George Walton Academy, 4 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Westminster School (Augusta), 4 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Loganville, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Apalachee at George Walton Academy meet, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Baseball
Winder-Barrow at Perfect Game Invitational, TBA
Bethlehem Christian at Border Wars Tournament, Phenix City, Ala.: vs. Macon-East (Ala.), noon
Soccer
Lanier girls/boys at Apalachee, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Habersham Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Baseball
Alcovy at Apalachee (DH), 1 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at Border Wars Tournament: vs. Evangel Christian (Ala.), 9 a.m.
Winder-Barrow at Perfect Game Invitational, TBA
Golf
Winder-Barrow boys at Hurricane Invitational, Monroe Country Club
Track and Field
Winder-Barrow at Jerry Arnold Challenge, Mill Creek High School, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Baseball
Franklin County at Apalachee, 5 p.m.
Golf
Lanier girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, Pine Hills, 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Baseball
Bethlehem Christian at Westminster (Augusta), 4:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Norcross, 5:55 p.m.
Golf
Apalachee girls/boys at Collins Hill, Collins Hill Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
Gainesville girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at Habersham Central, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Dacula girls/boys at Apalachee, 4 p.m.
Gainesville girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Augusta Prep, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Baseball
Oconee County at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Madison County girls/boys at Apalachee, Pine Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Jefferson girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, Chateau Elan, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Madison County, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Baseball
Gatewood at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
Winder-Barrow vs. Peachtree Ridge, Coolray Field, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Loganville Christian, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Winder-Barrow home quad meet, 4 p.m.
