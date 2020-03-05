THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Baseball

Winder-Barrow at Perfect Game Invitational, Hoover, Ala.: vs. Smiths Station (Ala.), 3:30 p.m.; vs. Decatur, 6 p.m.

Golf

Cherokee Bluff girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, Chateau Elan, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Apalachee girls/boys at George Walton Academy, 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Westminster School (Augusta), 4 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Loganville, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Apalachee at George Walton Academy meet, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Baseball

Winder-Barrow at Perfect Game Invitational, TBA

Bethlehem Christian at Border Wars Tournament, Phenix City, Ala.: vs. Macon-East (Ala.), noon

Soccer

Lanier girls/boys at Apalachee, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Habersham Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Baseball

Alcovy at Apalachee (DH), 1 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian at Border Wars Tournament: vs. Evangel Christian (Ala.), 9 a.m.

Winder-Barrow at Perfect Game Invitational, TBA

Golf

Winder-Barrow boys at Hurricane Invitational, Monroe Country Club

Track and Field

Winder-Barrow at Jerry Arnold Challenge, Mill Creek High School, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Baseball

Franklin County at Apalachee, 5 p.m.

Golf

Lanier girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, Pine Hills, 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Baseball

Bethlehem Christian at Westminster (Augusta), 4:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Norcross, 5:55 p.m.

Golf

Apalachee girls/boys at Collins Hill, Collins Hill Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Gainesville girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Apalachee girls/boys at Habersham Central, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Dacula girls/boys at Apalachee, 4 p.m.

Gainesville girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Augusta Prep, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Baseball

Oconee County at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Madison County girls/boys at Apalachee, Pine Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Jefferson girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, Chateau Elan, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Madison County, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Baseball

Gatewood at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.

Winder-Barrow vs. Peachtree Ridge, Coolray Field, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Loganville Christian, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Winder-Barrow home quad meet, 4 p.m.

