THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Baseball

Gatewood at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.

Winder-Barrow vs. Peachtree Ridge, Coolray Field, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Loganville Christian, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Winder-Barrow home quad meet (North Oconee, Prince Avenue Christian, Dacula), 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Baseball

Bethlehem Christian at Apalachee, 5:55 p.m.

Soccer

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Apalachee, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Apalachee girls/boys at LaGrange tournament

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Tennis

Apalachee girls/boys at LaGrange tournament

Track and Field

Apalachee home Rocky’s Pizza of Auburn Invitational, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

Baseball

Dacula at Winder-Barrow, 5:55 p.m.

Apalachee at Habersham Central, 5:55 p.m.

Golf

Walnut Grove girls/boys at Apalachee, Pine Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Commerce girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, Chateau Elan, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

Baseball

John Milledge Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Apalachee girls/boys at Gainesville, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Dacula, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Apalachee girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.

Westminster School (Augusta) girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Baseball

Habersham Central at Apalachee, 5:55 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Dacula, 5:55 p.m.

Tennis

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Habersham Central, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Golf

Apalachee girls/boys at Jackson County (Traditions), 3:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Jefferson, Double Oaks Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Augusta Prep girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Apalachee home quad meet (Loganville, Monroe Area, Walnut Grove), 4 p.m.

