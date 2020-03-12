THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Baseball
Gatewood at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
Winder-Barrow vs. Peachtree Ridge, Coolray Field, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Loganville Christian, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Winder-Barrow home quad meet (North Oconee, Prince Avenue Christian, Dacula), 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Baseball
Bethlehem Christian at Apalachee, 5:55 p.m.
Soccer
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Apalachee, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Apalachee girls/boys at LaGrange tournament
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Tennis
Apalachee girls/boys at LaGrange tournament
Track and Field
Apalachee home Rocky’s Pizza of Auburn Invitational, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Baseball
Dacula at Winder-Barrow, 5:55 p.m.
Apalachee at Habersham Central, 5:55 p.m.
Golf
Walnut Grove girls/boys at Apalachee, Pine Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Commerce girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, Chateau Elan, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Baseball
John Milledge Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Apalachee girls/boys at Gainesville, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Dacula, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Apalachee girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 4 p.m.
Westminster School (Augusta) girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Baseball
Habersham Central at Apalachee, 5:55 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Dacula, 5:55 p.m.
Tennis
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Habersham Central, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Golf
Apalachee girls/boys at Jackson County (Traditions), 3:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Jefferson, Double Oaks Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Augusta Prep girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Apalachee home quad meet (Loganville, Monroe Area, Walnut Grove), 4 p.m.
