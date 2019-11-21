FRIDAY, NOV. 22
Basketball
Douglas County High School Thanksgiving tournament: Bethlehem Christian boys vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Bethlehem Christian girls vs. Douglas County, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
Basketball
Jared Cook Classic, North Gwinnett High School: Apalachee boys vs. Powdersville (S.C.), 11:30 a.m.
Douglas County Thanksgiving tournament: Bethlehem Christian girls/boys vs. Alcovy, 1:30/3 p.m.
Tabo’s Tip-off tournament, Jefferson High School: Winder-Barrow boys vs. St. Pius X, 4:30 p.m.; Winder-Barrow girls vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Apalachee High School Thanksgiving tournament: Berkmar girls at Apalachee, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee at Elbert County Scramble, 9 a.m.
Winder-Barrow at Discovery High School Duals, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, NOV. 25
Basketball
Winder-Barrow girls and boys in Tabo’s Tip-off tournament, TBA
Apalachee Thanksgiving tournament: Heritage-Conyers girls at Apalachee, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
Basketball
Winder-Barrow girls and boys in Tabo’s Tip-off tournament, TBA
Apalachee Thanksgiving tournament: East Jackson girls at Apalachee, 4 p.m.
Jared Cook Classic: Apalachee boys vs. Peachtree Ridge, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Winder-Barrow at Franklin County Duals, 9 a.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
Basketball
Monroe Area girls/boys at Apalachee, 5/6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Wrestling
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Archer Thanksgiving tournament, 9 a.m.
