FRIDAY, NOV. 22

Basketball

Douglas County High School Thanksgiving tournament: Bethlehem Christian boys vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Bethlehem Christian girls vs. Douglas County, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 23

Basketball

Jared Cook Classic, North Gwinnett High School: Apalachee boys vs. Powdersville (S.C.), 11:30 a.m.

Douglas County Thanksgiving tournament: Bethlehem Christian girls/boys vs. Alcovy, 1:30/3 p.m.

Tabo’s Tip-off tournament, Jefferson High School: Winder-Barrow boys vs. St. Pius X, 4:30 p.m.; Winder-Barrow girls vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Apalachee High School Thanksgiving tournament: Berkmar girls at Apalachee, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee at Elbert County Scramble, 9 a.m.

Winder-Barrow at Discovery High School Duals, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 25

Basketball

Winder-Barrow girls and boys in Tabo’s Tip-off tournament, TBA

Apalachee Thanksgiving tournament: Heritage-Conyers girls at Apalachee, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 26

Basketball

Winder-Barrow girls and boys in Tabo’s Tip-off tournament, TBA

Apalachee Thanksgiving tournament: East Jackson girls at Apalachee, 4 p.m.

Jared Cook Classic: Apalachee boys vs. Peachtree Ridge, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Winder-Barrow at Franklin County Duals, 9 a.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Basketball

Monroe Area girls/boys at Apalachee, 5/6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

Wrestling

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Archer Thanksgiving tournament, 9 a.m.

