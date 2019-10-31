FRIDAY, NOV. 1
Cross Country
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Class AAAAAA girls’ state meet, Carrollton High School, 11:15 a.m.
Football
Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Apalachee at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
Cheerleading
Winder-Barrow and Apalachee at Winder-Barrow Invitational
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
Football
Habersham Central at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.
Dacula at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at Trinity Christian (Dublin), 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
Cheerleading
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in state Co-Ed sectionals, Peachtree Ridge High School, TBA
