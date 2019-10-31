FRIDAY, NOV. 1

Cross Country

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Class AAAAAA girls’ state meet, Carrollton High School, 11:15 a.m.

Football

Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Apalachee at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Cheerleading

Winder-Barrow and Apalachee at Winder-Barrow Invitational

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

Football

Habersham Central at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.

Dacula at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian at Trinity Christian (Dublin), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

Cheerleading

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in state Co-Ed sectionals, Peachtree Ridge High School, TBA

