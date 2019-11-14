THURSDAY, NOV. 14
Basketball
Apalachee girls/boys at North Oconee, 7/8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 15
Basketball
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Walnut Grove, 7/8:30 p.m.
Cheerleading
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Co-Ed championships, Columbus Civic Center, 7 p.m.
Football
GISA Class AAA playoffs, first round: Deerfield-Windsor at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.
GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs, first round: Winder-Barrow at Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 16
Basketball
Apalachee girls/boys at Monroe Area, 4/5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Winder-Barrow at Chief and Eagle Invite, Cherokee County Aquatic Center
Wrestling
Winder-Barrow at Buford, 9 a.m.
Apalachee in War Eagle Duals at South Forsyth High School
TUESDAY, NOV. 19
Basketball
Westminster Christian girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.
North Oconee girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.
Apalachee girls/boys at Walnut Grove, 6/7:30 p.m.
