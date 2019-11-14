THURSDAY, NOV. 14

Basketball

Apalachee girls/boys at North Oconee, 7/8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Basketball

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Walnut Grove, 7/8:30 p.m.

Cheerleading

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Co-Ed championships, Columbus Civic Center, 7 p.m.

Football

GISA Class AAA playoffs, first round: Deerfield-Windsor at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.

GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs, first round: Winder-Barrow at Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

Basketball

Apalachee girls/boys at Monroe Area, 4/5:30 p.m.

Swimming

Winder-Barrow at Chief and Eagle Invite, Cherokee County Aquatic Center

Wrestling

Winder-Barrow at Buford, 9 a.m.

Apalachee in War Eagle Duals at South Forsyth High School

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

Basketball

Westminster Christian girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.

North Oconee girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.

Apalachee girls/boys at Walnut Grove, 6/7:30 p.m.

