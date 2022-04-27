Barrow's junior tennis championships were held on Saturday April 23.
•18 and under girls – Alexandra Turnbough won over Isabella Ezeta in the finals 10-8.
•16 and under boys – Weston Smart won over Shane Carson 12-4.
•16 and under girls – Milena Grigoryan held first position with 3 wins, 0 losses.
•14 and under boys – James Rivenbark won over T.O. Mundy 12-0.
•14 and under girls – Katelyn Seagraves won over Lyla Goyen 12-6.
•12 and under boys – Sawyer Campbell won over James Daniel 13-7.
•12 and under girls – Brooke Smith held first position with 4 wins, 0 losses.
