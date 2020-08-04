The Barrow County School System won’t offer fall sports at its four middle schools this year as the district continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and a resurgence in infections over the last month in both the county and across the state.
District officials announced the decision Monday — two weeks ahead of the start of the school year, which has been delayed two weeks due to the pandemic. The district also announced crowd limits for its fall sports teams at the high school level.
Al Darby, chief administrative officer for athletics and student affairs for the district, said the decision not to offer middle school sports was based largely on concerns over the district’s ability to adequately sanitize the smaller facilities and equipment on a daily basis.
“We understand this is not going to make everybody happy, but ultimately this is what we felt was best for the safety of those students,” Darby said.
Darby said the district will explore ways to make up the fall sports in the spring and will make a decision by March 1. Ideas being explored include allowing competition between the schools.
The district had not yet made a decision on the middle school winter sports season, which will begin in November.
CROWD LIMITS
While a handful of school systems in the state have altered their high school fall sports calendar or canceled the fall sports season all together, the Georgia High School Association is for now moving forward with the seasons and Barrow County plans to participate, Darby said.
“What my explanation has been to people asking why we’re offering high school sports but not middle school, in addition to the issues with facilities, is there’s a population among the high schools where athletics is a real stepping stone for them to college,” Darby said. “And we feel like they should have that opportunity, especially the seniors, to play, whereas we feel like the middle schoolers have a little more time and opportunity to wait until things get better.”
Still, the district is planning to significantly scale back attendance at the high school sporting events and will start out limiting attendance to two spectators per participant (home and away teams) in the various events. The individual programs are coordinating season-pass distributions.
“The idea is to try to ensure that parents, guardians and loved ones get the chance to see their athletes compete, and then we’ll try to allow more people from there,” said Darby, adding that the district aims to stay within the 25- to 30-percent capacity range for events, particularly football games at the stadiums and volleyball and competitive cheerleading contests in the gymnasiums. “At least with softball and cross country, you’ve got a little more opportunity to spread out.”
Darby said the schools are working on live-streaming football games, which typically draw much higher attendance than the other sports. He said masks will be strongly recommended at games and the district is also exploring spectator-screening measures such as asking questions and doing temperature checks at the admission gate.
Spectators at the Apalachee and Winder-Barrow home football games will be spread out, Darby said, adding that the bands will be placed on the tracks to create more room in the stands. The district will also not send its high school bands to away games.
“That’ll result in some savings during the economic crisis, but the main overriding issue here is safety,” Darby said, citing the logistics of having multiple school buses traveling with multiple band members and chaperones crowded on them.
The district does plan to send the football teams’ cheerleaders to away games, Darby said.
CONCERNS OVER SEASON
Even as plans move ahead for the start of the fall sports season — the softball and volleyball seasons in Barrow County were scheduled to begin this week — concerns are lingering whether the seasons will be completed, if they get off the ground at all. And numerous public health experts have expressed reservations about close-contact sports such as football being played while infection levels are still high and showing no signs of substantially slowing.
The Georgia High School Association announced in late July that the start of the football regular season would be delayed two weeks to Sept. 4, while the other fall sports remained on schedule. But there was a chance that decision could be reassessed Wednesday, when GHSA executive director Robin Hines and his board and medical advisors were scheduled to meet with Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner who reportedly has voiced reservations specifically about football and competitive cheerleading taking place this fall.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last week that there had been more than 650 positive coronavirus cases among athletes and coaches reported across the state since schools were allowed to resume activities in early June. And while that’s a very small percentage of the overall student-athlete count across the state, those totals were before Aug. 1, when football teams were allowed to begin padded, full-contact practices.
Barrow County had no positive tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes and coaches from July 14-31, Darby said, adding that 13 players and coaches had self-reported possible symptoms but none had tested positive. Five athletes and coaches tested positive between the start of summer conditioning in early June and mid-July and have since recovered, he said.
Darby said that Barrow County continues to report any cases to the GHSA (though it is not technically mandated) and that the district level will assess the overall state of the athletic programs every two weeks as relates to the number of positive tests.
“I think there is some extreme anxiety out there about the season and the rise in cases around us,” Darby said. “But I’m really proud of what our athletic trainers have been able to put in place with the safety measures and the thoroughness of the screenings. We’ve gotten the greenlight (from the GHSA) so we are planning to start the games. I’m optimistic that we can get the seasons in if we can get control of the spike.
“I think the overall thinking is positive. But everything remains day-to-day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.