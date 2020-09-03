When it came to choosing a mascot for the Barrow County School System’s third high school and its athletic teams, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy principal Dale Simpson and other school officials weighed about 30 different options.
In the end, the group went with “Blazers,” a name that assistant principal and athletic director Lathan Pooser said felt appropriate for a school that he and other officials believe have the opportunity to “blaze” a trail for education in not only Barrow County, but around the entire state as well.
“Choosing a name was a tedious process, but we wanted something that not only would be something we could be proud of but would reflect positively on what we’re trying to do here,” Pooser said in a recent interview. “The motivation behind the name was we wanted to be the spark of Barrow County because BASA is not only unique to the county, but it’s kind of unique to Georgia. There are not that many schools that are specific in the curriculum that we want to offer our students, and we’re very thankful to the board of education and district leaders who thought outside the box in wanting to provide a rich educational experience.”
BASA, which began instruction Aug. 17 at the start of the 2020-21 academic year and is officially opening its doors Tuesday, Sept. 8, for the return of students to in-person classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, is serving students grades 8-10 this year with the sophomores set to become the school’s first graduating class in 2023.
Placed in Class 1A by the Georgia High School Association for at least the next two years, the school is offering most sports that Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high school offer — except for football, basketball, and track and field. The Blazers are competing at the junior-varsity level in all programs for the first year, with aspirations of bumping up to varsity competition for year two if the student population can be significantly boosted.
“It will be dependent on the number of students but also about making sure our coaches and student-athletes are comfortable moving on the that next level,” Pooser said, noting the school has around 80 10th-graders in its first year, compared to about 250 ninth-graders.
“We anticipated that the 10th-grade numbers would be low the first year because it’s hard for students who already started at one high school as ninth-graders to make that decision to start all over again at another school, but we’re excited about the ones who did come eventually becoming our first graduating class and we’re expecting our numbers to grow in future years. We don’t want to move too soon (on moving up to varsity competition), but we also don’t want to stifle the growth of our student-athletes, either. We got permission from the GHSA to allow our eighth-graders to compete at the JV level, so that’s exciting because it’s going to give those kids an extra year to develop.”
Aiding in the development of those programs will be several strong veteran coaches the school brought in — both internally from the school system and from the outside. David Rows, who spent the past 11 years building Winder-Barrow volleyball into reputable program and perennial playoff team, made the move over to BASA, and Paul Thornton, who spent 14 years with Apalachee’s soccer teams as both an assistant and co-head coach girls (the past two years) is starting up the Blazers’ program.
The school also hired Robert Simpson, who had been at Haymon-Morris Middle School, and Jerry Edmondson to guide the cross country programs, which Pooser said have seen strong performances in the early going from freshmen Smita Carroll on the girls’ side and Noah Norris for the boys.
And Robert Kolowich, a long-time softball and baseball coach who helped build the athletic programs at Blessed Trinity and Holy Innocents’ and has led multiple teams to state championships, is starting up both those sports for BASA.
“All of those coaches are great coaches and leaders and bring a lot of knowledge of their sports to the table,” Pooser said. “They’re establishing healthy, positive cultures and have got a lot of support from the parents.”
Pooser, a native of Orangeburg, S.C., spent more than a decade as both a music educator and basketball coach at various schools in South Carolina before taking over the fine arts program at Greater Atlanta Christian School. He joined Barrow County schools in November as an assistant principal at Sims Academy and was then tapped to be the assistant principal and athletic director at BASA.
Like the school, Pooser said, the BASA athletic programs are also looking to be a spark for a strong future, and he said the environment between the various programs has been positive.
“It’s probably been one of the bright spots among the seriousness of this whole pandemic to see those kids going out and competing hard every day,” Pooser said. “They worked hard during the summer and that’s continued into the start of the (fall sports season). It’s been good for them to interact with each other and get some sense of normalcy back in their lives.”
Along with the three fall sports currently going, the competitive cheerleading team is practicing and will have its first competition in November and the GHSA opted to push that sport back to the winter sports calendar due to the pandemic. Swimming and diving, competitive dance and E-sports will be among the other winter offerings at BASA, while baseball and soccer will be joined by tennis and golf in the spring.
Other athletic offerings could come in the future, but there are no immediate plans for that.
“As our enrollment becomes larger, there’s probably the potential to have more sports and activities,” Pooser said. “But one thing we really like about our setup and the school being small right now is that there is more opportunity for our students to participate in more of the activities that we do have.”
You can follow the progress of BASA’s teams this year at basaathletics.com.
