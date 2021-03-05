The Apalachee baseball team picked up a pair of road wins this week, both in come-from-behind fashion, to get its record back over .500.
In a 7-2 win Wednesday, March 3, at Prince Avenue Christian, the Wildcats (4-3) struck for six runs in the top of the fourth inning, including a go-ahead grand slam by freshman Judah Powell. Powell’s blast followed a squeeze bunt by Colin Hedges and RBI single by Colby Sikes that tied the game.
Manning West earned the win for Apalachee, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts in four innings. Jesse Greenway and Jordan Wilson combined for three scoreless innings in relief.
At Monroe Area on Thursday, March 4, the Wildcats trailed 4-1 before flipping the game around with a four-run fifth and then exploding for 10 in the sixth en route to a 15-5, run rule-shortened victory.
Sikes went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Hedges also had two hits on the day. Ashton Sapp had a double and two RBIs, and Powell and Wilson drove in a pair of runs apiece.
Rylan Smaltz was credited with the win in relief of Traver Park, while Sapp and Landon Jones both worked scoreless innings after the Wildcats grabbed the lead.
Apalachee will kick off a five-game home stand Saturday, March 6, with a doubleheader against Rutland beginning at 1 p.m. The Wildcats have three more home games next week — all at home at 5:30 — against Rockdale County, Newton and Monroe Area — before opening GHSA Region 8-AAAAA play March 15 at Jackson County.
