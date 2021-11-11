Throughout his high school career, the physical talent has been there for Apalachee senior right-hander Manning West to become a Division I pitcher and, perhaps, one day make it to the pros.
But as Wildcat head coach Allan Bailey and others will attest, his work ethic, baseball intelligence and commitment to honing his craft have been separating factors in setting West down the course of joining a premier college program.
West took that next step, Wednesday, Nov. 10, signing with Oklahoma State, a Big 12 power that has been a perennial NCAA tournament participant and has numerous College World Series appearances under its belt.
“I was really excited to finally put it on paper and make it official,” said West, who had been committed to the Cowboys for over a year, since the summer before his junior season. “I’m excited to get to go play for a prestigious program. (Stillwater, Oklahoma, is) a college town where everything is based around the college, and it’s all like a big family. When I visited out there, it was just a very welcoming atmosphere and it left me with a great feeling.”
“It’s a tremendous accomplishment for (West),” Bailey added. “He had offers from just about everybody, but he built a real connection with (Oklahoma State). They’re building something special out there, and there will be a lot of pressure, but a good pressure for him to have.”
West is by far the highest-profile signee in the Apalachee baseball program’s 20-year history, and Bailey, who took over the Apalachee program in 2017 when West was in seventh grade, had long foreseen him eventually having the opportunity to pitch at the highest ranks of the next level.
“We knew he had a lot of potential,” said Bailey, who has kept the same coaching staff in place over the course of his first five years with the Wildcats. “The biggest thing is he’s made the most of that potential. It’s been a journey for him, and that success has not happened by chance. It’s happened through his hard work in the offseason, lessons, working constantly with a personal trainer, travel ball — all that dedication to do what it takes for guys to get to this point and much more.
“It’s a game changer for us knowing he can go out there once or twice a week. He takes great pride in giving us those 110 pitches he’s allowed (by Georgia High School Association rules) per game, but then he works hard on making sure his body is recovered so that, some weeks, he could start for us on Monday and then come in and close Friday’s game. It’s all a process. You’ve got to be willing to put the conditioning work in to make sure your body can recover, and I think his work ethic and attention to that are going to serve him well when he’s competing for time there at Oklahoma State.”
West has been a force for Apalachee since his freshman season in 2019, when he cracked the starting rotation and helped lead the Wildcats to their first-ever state playoff appearance.
Now standing at an imposing 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds on the mound, West has consistently had the ability to overpower hitters with a fast ball that reaches into the mid-90s. But his biggest strides have been made with vast improvement in his command and further development of his off-speed pitches.
The results of that extra work paid big dividends last spring, when he went 6-4 with two saves and a 2.41 ERA while limiting opposing hitters to .170 batting average. He racked up 92 strikeouts in 59 innings of work and also cut down on his walk rate. Those numbers earned him a second-team all-Region 8-AAAAA selection and an honorable mention nod on the Georgia Dugout Preview magazine’s all-state team.
“Everybody we face knows who he is and that he can really dominate people with that fast ball, but a big part of the strategy and game plan for us in working with him was getting him to focus on being a real student of the game and understanding that aspect,” Bailey said. “He has done a really good job of pitching backward in a sense, starting off the count with something other than a fast ball to disrupt the hitter’s timing. When he’s on, he’s got four pitches that are extremely tough to hit, and that puts hitters in a tough spot. He was very effective last year in being able to dial back on his velocity, work on his command and hitting spots, and I think he’s going to be continuing to work on going full-bore with that approach this upcoming season.”
West said studying opposing hitters’ tendencies closely has become a major part of his game and agreed that approach has helped him produce better results on the hill.
“Physical talent is only the first half of the battle, and honestly there’s a lot of luck in that,” he said. “I’ve been blessed to be 6-6, but my goal has always been to work hard and not be outworked because it’s a grind every day. One of the things I’ve learned playing baseball is the fast ball is the easiest pitch to hit. But when you can keep hitters guessing by mixing in a slider, curve ball, change-up or even a fast ball that has good movement, that makes it 10 times more difficult on them.”
Like many others, West has played baseball for as long as he can remember and has long aspired to pitch professionally one day. His physical attributes and steadily-improved performance on the mound have caught the eyes of several major-league scouts who began, in earnest, giving him a closer look last year. And that attention will undoubtedly ramp up over the course of his senior year.
“We’ve had a lot of folks last year getting to know him, watching film, and he’s definitely on several teams’ radars,” Bailey said. “You look at his arm talent and the projection of his body type with that 6-6 frame that is attractive to teams. We believe with another good year, his life on that fast ball and better command of his off-speed stuff, he’s going to command a lot of attention.”
West said he tries not dwell too much on his potential MLB draft prospects next summer.
“At the end of the day, I’m going to work hard and play hard and see where the chips fall,” he said. “At worst, I’m getting to go to college, and it’s a great college and a great program.”
Along with that mindset, West and his fellow Apalachee seniors also believe they have some unfinished business to tend to this coming spring. After their postseason appearance in 2019, the senior-heavy Wildcats saw a promising 2020 season canceled midway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And after a solid start last year, they struggled down the stretch against a front-loaded region and missed out on qualifying for the playoffs.
“I want to help get my team back to the playoffs because that was a great feeling when we went,” West said. “We were the first group to do that at the school, and I want to be part of the second group as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.