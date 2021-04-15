Top-ranked Buford scored seven times in the bottom of the second inning Wednesday, April 14, and never looked back, defeating Winder-Barrow 10-0 in five innings to claim the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship and denying the Bulldoggs a fourth-straight region title.
The Wolves (27-0, 17-0 region), who capped the run rule-shortened victory with a solo homer by Stan Zagrodnik leading off the bottom of the fifth to take the second game of the three-game series, got a dominant pitching performance from Jackson Gaspard, who limited the third-ranked Bulldoggs (19-4, 12-2) to just one hit and one hit batsman in five innings while striking out eight. Gaspard didn't allow a hit until giving up a double to Dre Lewis leading off the fourth, but he bounced back with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to keep the shutout intact.
Gaspard added two hits at the plate and drove in a run to help his cause. Zagrodnik had two hits and three RBIs, while Riley Stanford doubled, tripled and drove in two.
The Bulldoggs, who are locked in as the No. 2 playoff seed in the region, will try to avoid the sweep when they host the Wolves on Friday, April 16, and will finish up the regular season next week with a three-game region series against Shiloh.
Winder-Barrow will then get set to host the No. 3 seed from Region 5 in a first-round state playoff series slated to begin April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.