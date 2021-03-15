The Winder-Barrow baseball team asserted its dominance early Monday, March 15, outscoring Central Gwinnett 34-0 in the span of eight innings and steamrolling its way to a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA doubleheader sweep of the Black Knights in Lawrenceville.
Senior right-hander Andrew Lewis was dominant on the mound for the Bulldoggs (11-1, 5-0 region), tossing five perfect innings and striking out 11 of the 15 batters he faced to improve to 5-0 on the year.
Lewis, who lowered his ERA to 1.07 and now has 39 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings of work this spring, got plenty of support from the Winder-Barrow bats. The Bulldoggs busted open a 4-0 game with eight runs in the fourth, including a three-run homer by Brady House, his fifth of the year. House went 3-for-3 with a walk, drove in three runs and was a triple shy of the cycle. Noah Lee and Isaac Reivitis both had three-hit games, while Lewis, Brooks House and Pate Smith finished with two hits apiece.
The second game Monday was more of the same, as the Bulldoggs scored four times in the top of the first and then exploded for eight runs in the second and nine more in the third en route to a quick 21-0 victory. Dre Lewis homered and drove in five runs, while Brady House and Michael DeFrancisco each had two hits.
Ken Shipman, Carson Royal and Lleyton Jones combined on a one-hit shutout for the Bulldoggs.
Winder-Barrow is scheduled to wrap up the region series against the Black Knights in Winder on Friday, March 19. The series was originally scheduled to go Monday-Wednesday-Friday and alternate between sites. But with rain in the forecast for much of Wednesday, March 17, the teams shuffled the schedule.
The Bulldoggs were coming off a three-game sweep last week of region foe Dacula. After the Central Gwinnett series wraps up, they’ll start a three-game series against Lanier, beginning Monday, March 22, in Sugar Hill.
