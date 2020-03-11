Playing against some of the top competition in the Southeast, the Winder-Barrow baseball team went 2-2 during the Perfect Game Invitational last week in Hoover, Ala.
After a 2-0 shutout loss against Smiths Station, Ala., on Thursday, March 5, the Bulldoggs followed up with a 11-4 rout of Decatur High School. The Doggs dropped a 4-3 decision to DeSoto Central of Southaven, Miss., on Friday, March 6, but finished the tournament on a high note with an 8-7 come-from-behind win over Cartersville in 12 innings on Saturday, March 7.
SMITHS STATION 2, WINDER-BARROW 0
The Bulldoggs managed just two hits off Auburn signee and 2020 MLB draft candidate Carson Swilling, who notched seven strikeouts without any walks and needed just 70 pitches to toss a complete game.
The Panthers got both of their runs off Winder-Barrow starter Blake Friend in the top of the third inning on a two-run single by Jackson Huguley. Friend reached on a two-out, two-base error in the bottom of the frame but was thrown out trying to score on a base hit by House. Swilling went on to set down the final 12 men he faced to complete the shutout.
Friend went the distance on the mound for Winder-Barrow, allowing two runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts. He also had a leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning.
WINDER-BARROW 11, DECATUR 4
Senior CJ Harrison went 4-for-4 at the plate with an inside-the-park homer, double and two RBIs and pitched five innings to pick up the win for the Bulldoggs, who pounded out 17 hits in the victory.
House was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Dre Lewis went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs driven in, while Friend and Trevor Maddox also had multi-hit games.
Harrison’s RBI double in the top of the second gave the Bulldoggs a 1-0 lead, and they added two more in the third on back-to-back RBI doubles by House and Lewis.
After Decatur cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third, the Bulldoggs responded with four in the fourth. Harrison led off the inning with his round-tripper to center. House had an RBI single later in the inning, and Lewis followed that with a two-run single. The Bulldoggs got three more in the sixth on the strength of an RBI double by Maddox and RBI single by Reid Shope and then one more in the seventh on Lewis’ second RBI double of the day.
Harrison allowed one run on one hit and three walks over five innings of work while striking out nine. Shope worked the final two innings on the hill.
DESOTO CENTRAL 4, WINDER-BARROW 3
The Bulldoggs led DeSoto, a nationally-ranked top-25 team, 3-1 at one point, but the Jaguars rallied to tie it and then pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh with the help of a couple of Winder-Barrow errors to pick up the win. It was an uncharacteristically sloppy game on defense for the Bulldoggs, who committed five errors, spoiling a solid pitching effort by brothers Brooks and Brady House.
Brady House went 3-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a stolen base to lead the Bulldoggs at the plate. Friend, Maddox and Micah Scarborough also collected hits.
Brooks House pitched the first 4 1/3 innings on the mound and allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits while issuing two walks and striking out four. Brady House gave up one unearned run on no hits with three walks while striking out a pair over 2 1/3 innings of work in the tough-luck loss.
WINDER-BARROW 8, CARTERSVILLE 7 (12 innings)
After the Hurricanes tagged Winder-Barrow starter Andrew Lewis for five runs in the bottom of the second to grab a 5-0 lead, the Bulldoggs steadily chipped away at that deficit, getting two in the fourth and four in the sixth to tie the game at 6-6.
Three straight one-out singles in the sixth by Scarborough, Carlos Urbina and Friend trimmed Cartersville’s advantage to 6-3. House followed with a two-run triple and Jhaydon Sullivan’s RBI single later in the inning evened the score.
Sullivan, who pitched five innings in relief of Lewis, jumpstarted the Winder-Barrow ninth with a leadoff triple and scored on a one-out single by Harrison to give the Bulldoggs a 7-6 lead. But the Hurricanes responded with a run in the bottom of the inning off Maddox.
The game remained knotted until the 12th when Brady House drew a two-out walk, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a Dre Lewis RBI single, the eventual game-winner.
Maddox got the win on the mound, pitching four innings and striking out three and worked out of jams in the final three innings. He allowed three straight two-out walks in the 10th but escaped with a pop out to third. Then with the bases loaded and one out in the 11th, Maddox got a line-drive double play to first, and he escaped the 12th with a fly-ball double play.
Sullivan went 4-for-6 at the plate with a double, triple and an RBI for the Bulldoggs, finishing a homer shy of the cycle. House was 2-for-4 with a pair of triples, three walks and two RBIs. Dre Lewis, Harrison, Scarborough and Urbina all had multi-hit games.
UP NEXT
Winder-Barrow also picked up a 16-5 win in six innings at Norcross on Tuesday, March 10, improving to 11-3 overall. Andrew Lewis went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs to lead the Bulldoggs while Friend and Maddox had three hits apiece and Dre Lewis and Scarborough had two hits each.
Friend pitched three innings to pick up the win on the mound while Blake Baldwin and Shope also got work in.
The Bulldoggs will take on Peachtree Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Coolray Field, the home of the Gwinnett Stripers. They will then open GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play at 5:55 p.m. Monday, March 16, as they open a three-game series with Dacula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.