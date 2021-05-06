Winder-Barrow’s hopes of a second straight Elite Eight berth and third in five seasons came to an end Thursday, May 6, as Allatoona swept the Bulldoggs in the second round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs.
The fourth-ranked Buccaneers put up big third and fourth innings and then held off a late push by sixth-ranked Winder-Barrow in a 7-6 Game 1 victory and then dominated the second game of the doubleheader en route to a 12-1, five-inning win and a series sweep in Acworth. The Buccaneers (29-5) advanced to the state quarterfinals, where they were set to host Glynn Academy, while the Bulldoggs finished the season 24-7.
Winder-Barrow got off to a strong start in Game 1, as senior catcher Dre Lewis put the Bulldoggs out in front with a two-out solo homer in the top of the first inning and Evan Coleman’s RBI groundout in the second extended the early lead to 2-0.
But the Buccaneers struck for three runs in the bottom of the third with a pair of doubles, an RBI squeeze bunt and the help of two walks by Winder-Barrow starter Andrew Lewis and a steal of home. Allatoona then tagged Bulldogg reliever Layton Pruitt for four runs in the fourth, the big blow a three-run homer by Aidan Jolly that made it a 6-2 game.
The Bulldoggs clawed their way back into the game in the sixth with a two-out, three-run rally. After Allatoona starter Logan Mcguire struck out the Lewis brothers to open the frame, Noah Lee was hit by a pitch and Isaac Reivitis walked. Pate Smith followed with a two-run double, and Ryan Ford’s ensuing RBI double made it 7-5, chasing Mcguire from the game and bringing the tying run to the plate. But Landon Perkins struck out Pruitt to prevent further damage.
The Bulldoggs made another comeback attempt in the seventh when Brady House doubled with one out and Andrew Lewis followed with a walk. After Perkins struck out Dre Lewis, Lee’s RBI single scored House and put the tying run 90 feet away. But Allatoona went back to the bullpen and called on Hunter Paulsen, who promptly fanned Reivitis on three straight pitches to preserve the win.
The Buccaneers left no doubt in Game 2, scoring in all five of their trips to the plate and taking advantage of uncharacteristically shaky defense by Winder-Barrow, which committed four errors. Allatoona had six extra-base hits, including a pair of doubles by William Mosley, who drove in three runs.
Winder-Barrow’s lone run of Game 2 off Allatoona pitcher Fisher Paulsen came in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by senior first baseman Carlos Urbina that trimmed the Buccaneers’ lead at the time to 3-1.
GAME 1
W 110 003 1 — 6 8 0
A 003 400 X — 7 7 1
GAME 2
A 122 25 — 12 11 1
W 010 00 — 1 3 4
