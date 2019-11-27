After a nearly six-month search, Bethlehem Christian Academy has a new head varsity baseball coach.
The school announced Monday, Nov. 25, that it has hired Michael DeSantis as its new coach. DeSantis replaces Matt Nicks, who was relieved of his duties after six seasons with the program (including four as a head coach) in June after school leaders opted to “move in a different direction,” they said at the time.
DeSantis was most recently head coach at North Rowan High School in Spencer, N.C. and was on the board of the local Cal Ripken Little League. He graduated from West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla., where he was an all-county star and played in the Florida All-State Game.
DeSantis was a two-year starter at Southeastern Community College in Iowa, playing center field and hitting leadoff and helping lead his team to the Junior College World Series his sophomore year. He then transferred to Georgetown University and played right field.
DeSantis graduated from Georgetown with an exercise science degree and worked there as a graduate assistant on the baseball team.
“I am honored and blessed to be at BCA,” DeSantis said in the release. “I look forward to bringing a winning culture to the BCA baseball program! I believe as a coach it is vital to lead young men both on and off the field.”
