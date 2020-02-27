The Apalachee High School baseball team had a successful road trip to Macon on Saturday, Feb. 22, earning a sweep of Rutland High School.
The Diamond Cats (4-1 overall) took 3-0 and 5-0 victories on a day that offered rare good weather. As the team has done previously this season, AHS benefited from quality pitching and defense.
“We planned a trip like this to help us get used to what the playoffs will be like,” Apalachee coach Allan Bailey said. “If you don’t host, then you are going to likely have a long road trip where you have to get off the bus ready to play.”
In the opener, senior Chris Miller earned the win, working four innings and striking out six batters while giving up just two hits. Miller was one of seven pitchers the AHS coaching staff used during the doubleheader.
AJ Forbing was 3-for-4 in the first game with a double while Jordan Wilson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Colby Sikes and Nate Hodnett were both 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Wildcats took the second game as four pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Senior Braden Miller earned the win, going three innings with five strikeouts. Hunter Parks, Wilson and Luke Woodall each pitched effectively in relief.
Parks was 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs while Chris Miller was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
After its scheduled game Monday, Feb. 24, at Oconee County was rained out, the Wildcats traveled to Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and came away with an 11-3 win at George Walton Academy.
Manning West picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs over five innings and striking out nine. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs.
Wilson went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs; Forbing was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Hodnett was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Parks and Sikes had two hits apiece.
The team was scheduled to travel to Walnut Grove on Wednesday, Feb. 26, before hosting Clarke Central on Friday, Feb. 28.
