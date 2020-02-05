The Apalachee High School baseball team had a chance for some fine-tuning for the start of the 2020 season.
The Wildcats traveled to Alcovy High School in Covington for a scrimmage on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and returned home with a 5-0 win. Coach Allen Bailey said it was a good start to the new season.
“I was really pleased with the way we played,” Bailey said. “We went out with lots of energy and had an aggressive mindset. We were focused.”
AHS used seven different pitchers in the scrimmage and only allowed two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Bailey said everyone who took the mound “pitched well.”
The defensive effort was also strong as the Wildcats made no errors.
At the plate, sophomore Colby Sikes was 2-for-3 with two doubles. Senior Hunter Parks had a double and senior Jake Williams had an RBI double.
“We had solid work from all seven pitchers, played smooth defense, were aggressive on the bases and had productive at-bats,” Bailey said. “That is a good recipe for success.”
AHS will open the 2020 regular season on Monday, Feb. 10, at Jackson County at 5:55 p.m. The team will then travel to Franklin County High School two days later for a 5:30 p.m. contest.
The Wildcats are coming off their first state playoff appearance in program history last spring.
