The Apalachee High School baseball team posted a 12-2 home win against Clarke Central High School on Friday, Feb. 28, improving its record to 5-2 on the season.
The Wildcats benefited from a solid pitching performance from Chris Miller along with several key efforts at the plate in the Friday, Feb. 28 contest. Coach Allan Bailey said it was a quality victory against a team which will be a region foe next spring.
Miller helped his own cause offensively, going 3-for-4, while Nate Hodnett was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Hunter Parks and Colby Sikes were both 2-for-4. Sikes drove in three runs while Parks collected two RBIs.
Friday’s win came two days after a 7-2 home loss to Walnut Grove. AHS held a 2-0 lead late in the contest before the Warriors rallied with a six-run sixth inning. Bailey said his team also had some “careless defense” which hurt its chances.
Parks worked five innings with none of the six allowed runs being earned. He recorded 11 strikeouts in the contest.
Sikes and Parks drove in the team’s runs in what was a tough offensive night. AJ Forbing and Luke Woodall had the other hits for AHS.
Bailey scheduled a home game against Marietta High School on Monday in an attempt to get his team more on-the-field work. That game was rained out, however.
The Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Athens for a rematch with Clarke Central on Wednesday, March. 4, at 5:55 p.m. AHS will then host Alcovy High School on Saturday, March 7, for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
