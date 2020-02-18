Winder-Barrow High School’s baseball team jumped out to an early lead against powerhouse Loganville High School on Monday, Feb. 17, only to see the three-time defending GHSA Class AAAAA champions rally for a 7-4 victory.
The game, which had already been delayed once before due to weather, was not played in ideal conditions Monday in Loganville. The teams were not able to take infield and under different circumstances might have postponed the game Monday, WBHS coach Brian Smith said.
“We really wanted to just get some innings in,” Smith said. “With more rain moving in, we decided to give it a try. The field never was able to dry out due to the recent heavy rains.”
WBHS (2-1), a top-10 program in Class AAAAAA, jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first. Blake Friend walked, followed by a two-run homer by Brady House. CJ Harrison also picked up an RBI in the first inning.
The host Red Devils quickly answered, however, and led 7-4 after the second inning.
Smith used Monday’s game to get several pitchers game time, including Andrew Lewis, Harrison and Trevor Maddox.
House now has two homers on the season. Smith said he is still working on the batting lineup for the team, especially in the lower part of the order.
“We came out of the gate swinging but we are still fine-tuning things now,” the coach said. “Loganville is a very good program.”
Monday’s game, despite the loss, was a chance for the Bulldoggs to play another quality opponent in the early part of the season. The Red Devils have won five state championships under the guidance of coach Jeff Segars and also finished as state-runner up twice.
The program won state baseball titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In 2016, the Red Devils were state runners-up, losing in the finals in controversial fashion to Houston County High School.
WBHS opened the season with a 5-4 home win against Peachtree Ridge on Friday, Feb. 14.
“It is always good to play them because they put a lot of pressure on you,” Smith said. “It was a good test for us. We held our composure in all phases of the game.”
The Bulldoggs then defeated Evans High School 4-2 at home the following day.
“Evans threw several pitchers at us, including a pretty good left-hander,” Smith said. “Our early games have each been in a playoff-type atmosphere.
House, a highly-touted national prospect for the class of 2021 and a Tennessee commit, also had a two-run homer against Evans and has been one of the top offensive players for WBHS early in 2020.
WBHS was scheduled to play Peachtree Ridge on the road Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. The Bulldoggs will also host Archer on Friday, Feb. 21, at 5:55 p.m.
