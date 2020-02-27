The strong early-season start continued for the Winder-Barrow High School baseball team late last week with a pair of non-region victories.
The Diamond Doggs (4-1 overall) edged Peachtree Ridge 2-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 19, before returning to the field two days later for a 6-4 home win against Archer High School.
“We have been involved in several close games earlier in the season,” Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith said. “That is actually a good thing. You get more of a close game than going out and winning 6-0 or 7-0. It helps you to be involved in a game that is not decided until late.”
Blake Friend earned the win on the mound against Peachtree Ridge while Andrew Lewis was the winner in the Archer contest.
“We want to see our pitchers stay ahead and in the count and force batters to get out,” Smith said. “Keeping our pitch count down is also important, and so far our pitchers are getting it done.”
Offensively, the Bulldoggs have been able to generate enough offense through five games.
“We are still trying to find our identity offensively,” Smith said. “This is a different team from last year. At this point we are still working on our batting order to see what the best combination is. We are a scrappy bunch at the plate and are having quality at-bats.”
Winder-Barrow’s scheduled away game against Archer on Monday, Feb. 24, was moved to Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 5:55 p.m.
The Bulldoggs will make a trip to the Augusta area Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, to take on Greenbrier, Evans and Effingham County before taking part in the Perfect Game Invitational in Hoover, Ala, March 5-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.