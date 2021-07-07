All eyes of Winder-Barrow baseball fans will be following the 2021 Major League Baseball amateur draft much more closely Sunday, July 11, with the likelihood that recent WBHS graduate Brady House will hear his name called at some point during the first round.
The draft, which is being held July 11-13 in Denver in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game July 13, gets underway at 7 p.m. Sunday with the first round, followed by rounds 2-10 Monday and rounds 11-20 Tuesday. The first day of the draft will be televised on MLB Network and ESPN, and all three days will be live-streamed on MLB.com.
House, a shortstop and right-handed pitcher who is one the top-rated prep players in the country, is positioned to be an early first-round draft pick after putting together another strong season for the Bulldoggs this past spring. He hit .549 with a .677 on-base percentage, 1.644 OPS, eight homers, 14 doubles and 20 RBIs out of the leadoff spot in 31 games. House had 28 walks compared to nine strikeouts, stole 20 bases in 21 attempts and also hit .524 with runners in scoring position.
House, who served as Winder-Barrow’s closer, was just as dominant on the mound as in the field, racking up four saves and allowing no runs and only one hit and one walk with 19 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.
House is currently ranked eighth on MLB.com’s top-250 prospect list for the draft — the fourth-rated high school player — and most mock drafts in recent weeks have slated him between picks 5-10 with several teams expressing strong interest in him. At least a few mock drafts in recent days have pegged him at No. 8 overall to the Colorado Rockies.
House, who has signed with Tennessee, to this point has remained undecided over whether he will turn pro or join the Volunteers in Knoxville for the 2022 season.
“At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds with plenty of strength and bat speed, House looks the part of a power hitter and has well-above-average raw pop to all fields,” the MLB.com scouting report on House reads, while crediting him with shortening his swing to help him become a better all-around hitter. With his size, scouts project he could eventually wind up playing third base at the professional level.
If House is indeed selected by a team Sunday, he would become the third Winder-Barrow alum in the span of a decade to be taken in the first round. Former Bulldogg Travis Demeritte was selected 30th overall by the Texas Rangers in 2013, made his big-league debut in 2019 with the Detroit Tigers — playing in parts of 2019 and 2020 — and is now in his second stint with the Atlanta Braves organization as an outfielder at Triple-A Gwinnett. Also, former WBHS catcher Maxwell Pentecost was taken 11th overall by Toronto in the 2014 draft after three standout seasons at Kennesaw State University and spent parts of six seasons in the Blue Jays organization. Pentecost had originally been drafted in 2011 by Texas in the seventh round before opting to play college ball. He retired from pro baseball in 2019.
