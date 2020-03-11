Bethlehem Christian Academy’s baseball team made its annual trip to Phenix City, Ala., for the Border Wars Baseball Tournament last weekend and came away with a 1-2 mark in three time-shortened games against teams from Alabama.
The Knights opened with an 8-5 loss in five innings to Macon East Academy of Montgomery on Friday, March 6, and then went 1-1 on Saturday, March 7, defeating Evangel Christian of Alabaster 7-2 in six innings before a 9-0 loss to Tuscaloosa Academy.
MACON EAST 8, BCA 5
The Knights led 5-0 at one point but gave up six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Landon Youngblood went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Knights at the plate, while Ethan Guthas was 2-for-3 and Dylan Day was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
BCA 7, EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 2
Day (2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI), Youngblood (2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs) and Guthas (1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) again led the Knights at the plate, while Bryce Peppers finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.
BCA scored four runs in the top of the third to grab a 4-1 lead. Parker Torres was hit by a pitch to open the inning and moved to third on a Drew Stiles single. Day’s two-run single with one out gave the Knights the lead and, after a Youngblood single, Guthas hit an RBI double and Peppers followed with a base hit to make it 4-1.
Evangel cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fourth, but the Knights came back with three runs in the sixth after the first two men were retired. Torres reached on an error, and Stiles and Ty Whiting drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Day then drew a free pass to make it 5-2, and Youngblood chased home two more runs with a double.
Peppers pitched five innings in relief of Torres to get the win. He allowed one unearned run and three hits over that span while striking out six without any walks.
TUSCALOOSA 9, BCA 0
Tuscaloosa scored a run in the top of the first and then got four in the third and four in the fifth to pull away.
The Knights committed three errors and managed just five hits. Day had two more hits, while Guthas added a double and Payton McFadyen and Trevor Slaick both hit safely.
BCA dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in GISA Region 4-AAA play following a 3-1 loss at Westminster School in Augusta.
The Knights were limited to just two hits off Westminster pitching, spoiling a solid effort on the mound by Peppers, who allowed three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work.
The Knights are scheduled to host Gatewood at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, and visit Apalachee at 5:55 p.m. Friday, March 13, before resuming region play at home at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, against John Milledge Academy.
