No. 9 hitter Brady Logan had three hits and drove in two runs, and Bryce Peppers went 2-for-3 with an RBI, as the Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team topped Valwood School 10-6 Monday, May 3, in Game 1 of a GISA Class AAA first-round playoff series in Hahira, just north of Valdosta.
The seventh-seeded Knights (11-11), who moved to within one win of the state quarterfinals, were originally scheduled to host the 10th-seeded Valiants (7-16), but the series was moved to Valwood due to severe weather throughout north Georgia in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, May 4. The series continues with Game 2 at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and an if-necessary third game would be played immediately afterward.
BCA acted as the home team Monday and held a 3-2 lead before creating some breathing room with a three-run fourth inning. Parker Torres reached on a dropped third strike to open the inning and wound up stealing second base, third base and home. Logan followed suit by singling and eventually stealing home before a sacrifice fly by Peppers chased home Ethan Guthas to extend the Knights’ advantage to 6-2.
Logan’s RBI single in the fifth made it 7-2, and BCA put up three more runs in the sixth to go up 10-3. Valwood pushed across three runs in the seventh but couldn’t get any closer.
Conner Hilton picked up the win on the mound for BCA, allowing three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings of work with two walks and seven strikeouts.
The winner of the series will advance to the Elite Eight to take on No. 2 Tiftarea Academy in a best-of-three series slated to begin Friday, May 7, in Tifton.
