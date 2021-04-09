Apalachee snapped its six-game losing streak Wednesday, April 7, with a late-inning offensive outburst at Clarke Central. The Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the fifth to grab an 8-7 lead and then added 11 more runs over their final two at-bats for a 19-8 win in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA action.
The Wildcats (10-12, 2-8 region) pounded out 20 hits on the day, with three players racking up three hits apiece — including leadoff man Traver Park, who was 3-for-5 with three doubles and drove in five runs. Colby Sikes finished a home run shy of the cycle and had two RBIs, while Judah Powell had three hits, two doubles, and drove in three. Manning West was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Dalen Nye also finished with two hits.
West picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats, throwing 6 1/3 innings and allowing three earned runs on four hits with four walks and 13 strikeouts.
Apalachee grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI triple by Sikes and RBI single by West before the Gladiators (9-15, 2-8) got a run back in the bottom of the frame and then struck for six in the second.
The Wildcats got two runs back in the third and grabbed the lead in the fifth on an RBI single by West after Park’s two-run double tied the game. Park added a three-run double in the sixth, and Judah Powell had a three-run double in the seventh.
The Wildcats, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, have four games left this season. They’ll host Greenbrier on Tuesday, April 13, in the first game of a two-game region series next week.
WINDER-BARROW 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 3
A day after seeing its 13-game win streak snapped, Winder-Barrow got back on track Wednesday with an 8-3 home win over Mountain View in non-region action.
Dre Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in three runs to increase his team-leading RBI total to 38, while Brady House went 2-for-3 and launched his eighth home run of the year.
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the third, the third-ranked Bulldoggs (19-2) put up three runs in the bottom half of the inning on a bases-loaded walk by Andrew Lewis and consecutive sacrifice flies by Dre Lewis and Noah Lee. Andrew Lewis had an RBI single and Dre Lewis a two-run double in the fourth, and House’s solo shot came leading off the sixth.
Brooks House worked the first three innings on the mound for the Bulldoggs, while Carson Royal, Ken Shipman and Brady House took it the rest of the way.
Winder-Barrow is now set for a huge three-game series against top-ranked and undefeated Buford that will likely decide the Region 8-AAAAAA title. The Wolves (25-0 overall) enter the series at 15-0 in region play, while the Bulldoggs are 12-0. The series begins Monday in Winder at 5:55 p.m.
