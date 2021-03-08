As has been the case in recent years, Winder-Barrow baseball coach Brian Smith knows that his team will need plenty of pitching depth to get through the grind of its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA schedule, which has now grown from 15 games to 18 with an additional team in the mix.
So it was a welcome sight for Smith on Monday, March 8, when the Bulldoggs got plenty of strong pitching from two hurlers in their region opener at home against Dacula. Senior ace Andrew Lewis dominated for much of the evening and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, as the Bulldoggs toppled the Falcons 7-1 to improve to 7-1 overall on the year.
Lewis, a second-year Bulldogg, was in complete command with a fast ball that overpowered Dacula hitters and effective use of his off-speed pitches. He racked up 14 strikeouts and only one walk, one hit and one run in 5 2/3 innings of work, as he threw 66 of his 94 pitches for strikes and faced just two batters over the minimum through his first five innings on the mound.
With the win, Lewis improved to 4-0 on the year and now has a 1.43 ERA.
“Drew has slowed his delivery down, and it’s just seemed to work to where he’s in sync now and everything’s just easier for him,” Smith said of Lewis. “At the beginning of the year, he was trying to use a momentum-type approach with his delivery, but now I think slowing things down has made him more comfortable, and he’s definitely been more efficient since that adjustment.
“He pitched ahead all night. They had a freaky little hit there (that broke up the no-hitter), but it was a very good outing and a great way to set the tone for region play.”
In his bid for the no-hitter and with his team up 5-0, Lewis got two quick outs to start the sixth inning. But Dacula’s Tyson Brown reached on a little dunker between first and second that went for an infield hit. He then stole second and scored on a clean single to right field by Blaine Jenkins to break up the shutout.
After an error put runners at second and third, Smith lifted Lewis for reliever Layton Pruitt, who was able to stop the bleeding by inducing an inning-ending groundout. Pruitt hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Bulldoggs’ lead to 7-1 and then worked around a pair of one-out baserunners in the seventh to complete the four-out save.
Pruitt, a sophomore and first-year varsity player, is one of more than half a dozen pitchers whom the Bulldoggs are using as a committee this season and will be counted on heavily in their schedule format, which will include three region games a week for the remainder of the regular season.
“We put Pruitt in, his first varsity outing, in a big game against Peachtree Ridge — a tough situation with runners on. That was asking a lot of him, but I think what came from that is he’s now more comfortable in any type of setting,” Smith said. “We’ve used several guys, really out of necessity, but I feel like there’s about seven or eight right now who can do a job for us, and that’s what we need. We need a guy who came come in and get three outs, then another guy who can come in and get three more outs or maybe go one time through the order. We’re trying to find those middle relief pieces to get it to the end and give Brady (House) a chance to close for us. We feel like our starters every night can get us at least to the fourth or fifth inning, and the more we have of those one- and two-inning guys, the better.”
Winder-Barrow scratched across runs in the first and third innings Monday against Dacula starter Dylan Noce to grab an early 2-0 lead. The Bulldoggs’ bats came to life in the fifth inning when Brady House was intentionally walked with two outs and nobody on, and Andrew Lewis followed with a hard-hit grounder that ticked off the Dacula third baseman’s glove and into left field for a double that put runners at second and third. Lewis’ twin brother, senior catcher Dre Lewis, followed with a two-run double that made it a 4-0 game and gave him a team-high 19 RBIs through eight games. Dre Lewis continues to be the team’s leading hitter in the early part of the season with a .545 batting average and 1.734 OPS.
Noah Lee followed Lewis’ two-run double with an RBI single that plated courtesy runner Michael Defrancisco. A one-out double by Brooks House and a walk by Evan Coleman set up Pruitt’s two-run hit in the sixth.
While Brady House and the Lewis brothers are locked into the first three spots in the batting order, Smith has used several different combinations 4-9 with a team that has shown depth but also has several players getting their first extensive varsity action this spring. The approach stands in contrast to recent years, when Smith had more experienced teams overall and was able to settle on a lineup early and ride it for the rest of the season.
“We’re just trying to find all the little pieces to the puzzle to make it work,” Smith said. “There have probable been more changes to the lineup this year than we’ve had in a while, and we’re just going with the guys who are fighting. We’ve got a lot of role players right now who are buying in to what we’re asking them to do. The chemistry in the dugout is really good, and they’re all competing the right way for the all the little things.
“So it’s a lot of fun right now.”
Prior to Monday’s game, the Bulldoggs were coming off a 7-2 home win over Greenbrier on Friday, March 5, in their final non-region tune-up. Brady House went 3-for-4 with a double, and the Lewis brothers both went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk apiece and combined for three RBIs. Brooks House pitched five innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. Andrew Lewis and Brady House both pitched scoreless innings in relief.
Winder-Barrow’s series against the Falcons was scheduled to continue Wednesday, March 10, at Dacula and will wrap up Friday, March 12, in Winder. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
