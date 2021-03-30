Even when things have gotten dicey for the red-hot Winder-Barrow baseball team in games this season, Bulldoggs coach Brian Smith has been confident his team would right the ship quickly.
They proved him right again Tuesday, March 30.
Habersham Central erased a four-run deficit with four unearned runs in top of the fifth inning, but the Bulldoggs scratched out runs in their next two at bats and closer Brady House set down all five men he faced — four on strikeouts — as Winder-Barrow held off the Raiders 6-4, notching its 12th straight victory to improve to 17-1 on the year.
“I just feel like there’s a good bit of heart and competitive nature to where we’re forcing good things to happen,” Smith said after the third-ranked Bulldoggs improved to 11-0 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play, taking the second game of a three-game region series being played this week.
A day after banging out 16 hits and seeing two pitchers combine for a one-hitter while throttling the Raiders 11-0 in Mount Airy, the Bulldoggs had to sweat it out a little more this time around. Down 4-0 in the top of the fifth, the Raiders (6-11, 5-6 region) staged a two-out rally against Winder-Barrow freshman starter Ken Shipman with a walk, error and infield hit, which led to a bases-clearing double and RBI single that knotted the game.
But that tie didn’t last long as Andrew Lewis led off the bottom of the frame with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a groundout by Dre Lewis and then scored on an infield hit by Noah Lee to put the Bulldoggs back out front.
Shipman gave up a leadoff double to open the top of the sixth and was lifted with one out in the inning. After reliever Layton Pruitt hit his first batter to put the go-ahead run on base, Smith turned to House, who promptly struck out the next two batters to preserve the lead and end the inning. Ryan Ford led off the bottom of the sixth with a base hit and later scored on a two-out double by Andrew Lewis, which provided a key insurance run for the Bulldoggs.
House then took things from there, hurling a perfect seventh with two more strikeouts to record his third save of the season. The senior shortstop/pitcher, who is a Tennessee signee and projected first-round MLB draft pick, has done most of his damage this year offensively and added an RBI single to his day Tuesday for good measure. But it was House’s arm that saved the day, as he kept his ERA at 0.00 and now has 15 strikeouts with no walks and has allowed only one hit in 6 2/3 innings on the mound this spring.
“It’s good to have a guy who can come in and get strikeouts when you need them,” Smith said. “We have confidence in (Pruitt) in that situation (in the sixth inning), too, but when you can bring in a guy like Brady, that makes you feel pretty good.
“I always feel like our guys are going to find a way in these spots, I really do. I feel like, in every situation, somebody’s going to make something happen. We have just that little bit of internal toughness and heart to try make sure we don’t let anything get away from us.”
Over the course of their extended winning streak, the Bulldoggs have been getting plenty of offensive output up and down the lineup, but it’s the pitching that has continuously stood out, posting a 1.40 team ERA through the first 18 games.
After Brooks House and Layton Pruitt limited Lanier to just one run in an 8-1 victory Friday, March 26, that capped a three-game region sweep, senior ace Andrew Lewis turned in another stellar performance Monday, tossing six scoreless innings to improve to 7-0 on the year and lowering his ERA to 0.66. Lewis, who has now put up 17 consecutive scoreless frames, took a no-hitter into the sixth Monday before giving up a two-out single and finished with only one walk and eight strikeouts before Carson Royal polished the game off with a scoreless seventh.
On Tuesday, it was Shipman’s turn again to impress. The Bulldoggs staked the varsity rookie out to an early lead with three runs in the first on an RBI single by Dre Lewis, which chased home House and then Andrew Lewis on an error, and another RBI single by Noah Lee. After Caleb Gentry hit a one-out triple and scored on a base hit by House in the second, Shipman took things from there. He was charged the four unearned runs and gave up five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work, but he improved his mark to 4-0 with the win and saw his ERA drop to 0.99.
“He has been steady for us,” Smith said of Shipman. “He’s a very efficient guy who mixes up his pitches very well, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch him develop as the season has gone along.”
Winder-Barrow will wrap up the three-game set with Habersham Central on Friday, April 2, back in Mount Airy, and then take a brief break from region play next week with games at Peachtree Ridge (the only team thus far to beat the Bulldoggs this season) on April 6 and at home against Mountain View on April 7.
Those games will lead up to a mammoth, three-game region clash with top-ranked and undefeated Buford set for the following week. But as always, Smith is confident that his team, which may not generate as much buzz on paper as some of its predecessors, will nevertheless be prepared for the challenge.
“I’m very proud of the job they’ve done to this point,” Smith said. “There’s that trickle-down effect of that pride of wanting to keep things going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.