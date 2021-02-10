The Winder-Barrow High School baseball program has established itself to the point where there is always going to be considerable talent on the roster year-to-year. But Bulldoggs coach Brian Smith says he tends to base his thoughts on his team’s chances for success each season on how hard the players work in the offseason and what the team chemistry is like.
“Those things, how hard they get after it in the weight room and much the guys buy into the little details that go into being a winning program, are always a good indicator of how badly we want to be good, and if this offseason has been any reliable indicator I feel good about this year,” said Smith, who is entering his 14th season at the helm. “We’ve added a lot of new pieces to the lineup and pitching staff, but the young guys who have moved up have continued to work hard and learn from the older guys, and the culture around our team is so much fun right now.”
The Bulldoggs graduated seven seniors, including key pitchers and hitters, off a 2020 squad that was 11-4 and vying for a fourth consecutive region championship before the remainder of the season was scrapped by the GHSA due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We feel like we have some pretty strong returners up the middle, which is always key, and we’ve got returners at the corners, but we’re still figuring out how all that’s going to be balanced with our pitching rotation and how it impacts our defense,” Smith said. “We’re still trying to find the right lineup with guys who have developed and deserve to be there. Some of our young guys have made jumps and have shown they’re ready to be contributors.
“I usually like to sit with a lineup and let it settle, but there are still some things to figure out. At this point, there are probably a few more question marks than in years in the recent past.”
Even with some pieces of the puzzle to figure out, the Bulldoggs are still regarded as one of the top teams in the state and were recently ranked No. 30 nationally in a preseason poll by Perfect Game USA.
Leading the core of returning players is senior Brady House, a four-year starter at shortstop who has long since established himself as one of the top players nationally in the class of 2021. House, who committed to Tennessee when he was a freshman, officially signed with the Volunteers earlier this school year, but he also remains a serious MLB amateur draft candidate this year with several published mock drafts pegging him as a potential early first-round pick. Whether or not House opts to turn pro this summer will depend on several factors, but for now he’s focused on building off a monstrous 15-game junior season that saw him hit .653 with a .734 on-base percentage, four homers, seven other extra base hits, nine walks (versus just three strikeouts) and 20 RBIs in 64 plate appearances. He also stole nine bases in 10 attempts.
A five-tool prospect, House’s speed and defensive abilities will likely keep him at shortstop this season, but with a fast ball that reaches into the mid-90s, he’s also likely to see time on the mound again — ideally, Smith said, as a closer, a role he flourished in last spring with 16 strikeouts in 8 innings pitched during the abbreviated 2020 campaign.
“He’s a good person for that role,” Smith said, when asked about House being regarded as the face of the program in terms of its current exposure. “He exemplifies everything we’ve always preached here. He’s exactly the kind of guy you want as a teammate. He makes everyone around him better. That’s the biggest compliment I can think of for a player. From the classroom, to the weight room, to the field, he is a great influence and makes everyone better.”
Senior twins Dre Lewis (Pensacola Community College signee) and Drew Lewis (East Mississippi Community College signee) are also back, with Dre returning as the team’s starting catcher and Drew splitting time between the mound and the outfield.
“I think both of those guys have matured to where they’re going to be real strong leaders for this team,” Smith said. “They’ve helped groom our younger players and have passed down the information they’ve learned, and that’s so big for our program. That’s been a huge part of our consistent success as a program, and they’re great examples of that.”
The team’s fourth senior, Carlos Urbina, is entering his second year as the team’s starting first baseman and has added “5-10 pounds of solid muscle,” Smith said.
“With that, I think you’re going to see some balls he hits that were line drives last year turn into doubles,” Smith said of Urbina. “He’s always been very smooth defensively, but this year we’re expecting his bat to do more damage, too.”
Sophomore Brooks House (Brady’s younger brother) will be another key cog for the Bulldoggs, both at third base and on the pitching staff, Smith said, “and the rest of it right now is a bunch of guys fighting for jobs.”
“We’re getting a better idea of what our pitching rotation is going to look like,” Smith said. “Our starters are starting to show up more, and we’re finding a couple of middle relievers starting to take shape.
“Our region has voted that no matter if the whole varsity is quarantined, we’re playing the games. So we’ve got to have the next group of guys in our program ready to go. It’s been a little different in practice, but we’ve got a ninth-grade group of guys who are tough, scrappy and not intimidated, so it’s going to be an exciting season.”
The Bulldoggs will scrimmage at Grayson on Saturday, Feb. 13, and are scheduled to open their regular season at home 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 against Loganville, winner of the last three Class 5A state titles. Smith prefers to make his team’s schedule each year “as grueling as possible” prior to region play, and that figures to be the case again this year with their eight games scheduled prior to March 8, when the 18-game 8-AAAAAA slate opens up with a three-game series against Dacula.
The region shed Gainesville (up to 7A) and Apalachee (down to 5A) and retained Dacula, Lanier and Habersham Central. But it also gained three schools, including a deeply-stacked Buford squad that is ranked fourth in that same national poll by Perfect Game and will present a serious threat to the Bulldoggs’ region title streak.
“We’re looking forward to the challenge of facing all these teams,” Smith said of the region, which also added Central Gwinnett and Shiloh. “Everybody is going to be competitive, and the whole region is shooting to take down those at the top.”
Adding fuel to the fire in their quest for another region crown is that the 2020 seniors were denied the opportunity to add one more under their belts.
“Getting it cut short really makes you appreciate being able to play the game that much more,” Smith said. “You always tell your guys to play as hard as they can every day, but now that’s not so much of a mantra anymore. We know it could happen again. Those seven guys we graduated are close with our current group of seniors, and that group didn’t get the chance to win a fourth straight or have true closure (on their high school careers).
“So that’s definitely going through these guys’ minds.”
