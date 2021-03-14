The Winder-Barrow baseball team faced a tougher challenge from Dacula on Friday, March 12, but the Bulldoggs pushed across the deciding runs in the middle innings for a 7-4 home victory, completing a three-game sweep of the Falcons in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
Noah Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Bulldoggs (9-1, 3-0 region) at the plate, while Dre Lewis was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brooks House went five innings on the mound, surrendering just one earned run on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts to pick up the win, while older brother Brady House worked two shutout innings in relief for the save.
After dropping the first two games in the series earlier in the week by a combined score of 14-3, the Falcons (4-8, 1-5) got on the board first Friday with a pair of runs in the top of the first on an error and an RBI single. The Bulldoggs pushed across two of their own in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Lewis and an error, then got two more in the second on a two-run double by Lee.
Dacula tied the game in the fourth with the help of a pair of Winder-Barrow errors, but the Falcons gave one of the runs right back in the bottom of inning. Brady House doubled and then wound up scoring on a throwing error off a fly out by Andrew Lewis.
The Bulldoggs extended their lead to 6-4 in the fifth when Ryan Ford led off with a double and later scored on an error, and Ford’s sacrifice fly in the sixth pushed the lead to three.
Brady House retired all six men he faced over his two innings with five strikeouts.
Winder-Barrow will continue region play when it starts a three-game series against Central Gwinnett on Monday, March 15, in Lawrenceville.
MONROE AREA 11, APALACHEE 6
Monroe Area jumped out to a big lead early on Friday and held off a late Apalachee comeback attempt, winning 11-6 to spoil the Wildcats’ senior night and snap their six-game winning streak.
The Hurricanes (4-8) put up six runs — three unearned — in the first three innings against Apalachee starter Evan Manotas to grab a commanding 6-0 lead and pushed the advantage to 10-2 after a pair of runs each in the fourth and fifth innings. The Wildcats (8-4) scored twice in the fifth and sixth innings to cut the deficit to 10-6 but couldn’t get any closer.
Apalachee will now turn its attention to the Region 8-AAAAA portion of its schedule. The Wildcats, who will play each region opponent twice, will begin the 14-game slate Monday at Jackson County. The Panthers will then come to Apalachee on Wednesday, March 17.
