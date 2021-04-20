Sixth-ranked Winder-Barrow faced a tougher-than-expected challenge from Shiloh on Monday, April 19, but the Bulldoggs did just enough to pick up a 5-4 home win in nine innings over the Generals for their 20th victory of the season.
The Bulldoggs, who were coming off a tough week that saw top-ranked Buford sweep them and dash their hopes for a fourth consecutive region title, overcame a couple of deficits against the Generals to pick up the win, sealing it when Carson Royal led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and eventually came around to score on a passed ball.
Winder-Barrow (20-5, 13-3 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) fell behind 3-1 in the third when the Generals (9-16, 3-13) plated three runs and grabbed the lead on a two-run double by Jaden Lattimore. The Bulldoggs bounced back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame when Ryan Ford singled home Pate Smith and later came around to score on a passed ball.
Lattimore struck again with an RBI double in the fifth to put Shiloh back in front 4-3, but the Bulldoggs tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single by Andrew Lewis.
Smith and Lewis had two hits apiece to lead the Bulldoggs at the plate, and Lewis pitched the final three innings in relief to pick up the win, allowing no runs and just one hit with no walks and four strikeouts.
Winder-Barrow was set to travel to Shiloh on Wednesday, April 21, for the second game of the three-game region series and will wrap up its regular season against the Generals on Friday, April 23, in Winder.
The Bulldoggs, who are locked in as the No. 2 playoff seed out of Region 8, will then get set to host the third seed from Region 5 in a best-of-three first-round series slated to begin April 29.
APALACHEE 15, JOHNSON 0
Manning West and Jordan Wilson combined on a five-inning no-hitter, and Apalachee got plenty of offense Monday, routing Johnson-Gainesville on the road 15-0 in five innings.
The Wildcats (11-14, 3-10 Region 8-AAAAA) scored four runs in the top of the first, two in the second and then piled on eight in the fifth.
Sam Owens, Ethan Middlebrooks, Judah Powell and Dalen Nye had two RBIs apiece, while West, Wilson, Colby Sikes and Chase Carter each drove in a run.
Apalachee was scheduled to wrap up its season Wednesday at home against the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.