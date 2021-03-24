The Winder-Barrow baseball team had to sweat it out a little more at home Tuesday, March 23, against Lanier. But the Bulldoggs’ bats came to life late, as they rallied twice for a 9-5 victory over the Longhorns to win their ninth straight game and remain unbeaten in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play.
Down 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the fourth-ranked Bulldoggs (14-1, 8-0 region) scored five times in the frame, starting with a leadoff, opposite-field homer by Brady House that tied the game. A single by Andrew Lewis, walk by Dre Lewis and infield hit by Noah Lee loaded the bases, and Isaac Reivitis followed with a two-run double to give the Bulldoggs the lead.
Winder-Barrow added two runs later in the inning on a sac fly by Ryan Ford and an error, and Layton Pruitt worked a scoreless seventh to pick up the win in relief of starter Ken Shipman, who pitched the first four innings.
In the second game of the region series, which was moved up a day due to the threat of rain Wednesday, March 24, the Longhorns (5-14, 3-5) jumped out a 4-0 lead with three runs in the second off Shipman and a solo homer by Andrew Walton in the third.
The Bulldoggs cut into the deficit in the fourth when Pate Smith, Carlos Urbina and House all walked and Andrew Lewis cleared the bases with a triple to make it 4-3. Reiviitis singled leading off the fifth and later came around to score on an error to tie the game, before Lanier briefly regained the lead in the sixth on an RBI single by Adrian Jimenez.
Lewis led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with the three RBIs on the triple, while Reivitis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. House’s homer was his seventh of the season, and he also had two walks, giving him a team-high 16 on the season.
The teams will wrap up the series Friday, March 26, in Sugar Hill.
JOHN MILLEDGE 10, BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 3
In GISA Region 4-AAA play Tuesday, visiting John Milledge Academy hit three home runs and jumped out to an early lead, cruising to a 10-3 win over Bethlehem Christian Academy in the Knights’ region opener.
Grayson Hopkins went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs and went the distance on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk and striking out seven. Dalton Wallis and Patrick McDonel also went deep for the Trojans (7-0, 2-0 region) to help give Hopkins plenty of support.
BCA (4-8, 0-1) got RBI singles from Conner Hilton and Cole Akins, while Trevor Slaick went 2-for-3.
The Knights will be back in action Friday at Gatewood and will resume region play Tuesday, March 30, when they host Westminster School of Augusta at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.