For the second straight day Wednesday, Feb. 24, Winder-Barrow’s baseball team rallied late for a victory, as the Bulldoggs scored three times in the top of the seventh inning and knocked off Peachtree Ridge on the road 7-6 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Senior Andrew Lewis pitched the final four shutout innings in relief to pick up the win, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out seven. He also went 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI. Twin brother Dre Lewis was 2-for-3 with a double and walk and drove in three, while Carlos Urbina finished 2-for-2 with a walk.
Brady House started the Bulldoggs’ sixth-inning rally with a leadoff single. Andrew Lewis followed with a bunt single, and both runners moved up a base on an error on the play. Dre Lewis then reached on an error that brought in House, and Andrew Lewis scored the tying run on a passed ball before Noah Lee’s RBI groundout chase home courtesy runner Lleyton Jones to give the Bulldoggs the lead.
Winder-Barrow will host Peachtree Ridge at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
BCA DEMOLISHES NOTRE DAME ACADEMY
Bethlehem Christian Academy made quick work of Notre Dame Academy on Wednesday, scoring 15 runs in the top of the first inning and rolling to a 21-0 three-inning victory to improve to 2-1 on the year.
Bryce Peppers went 2-for-2, scored twice and drove in three runs, Cody Craft had three RBIs, and Ty Whiting drove in two. Conner Hilton went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Trevor Slaick pitched three scoreless innings on the mound.
The Knights will be back in action Tuesday, March 2, at Tallulah Falls and will play their home opener at 4 p.m. March 4 against Notre Dame Academy.
