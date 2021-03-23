The Winder-Barrow baseball team appears to be clicking on all cylinders as it continues its early tear through GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play, and that trend continued Monday, March 22.
Brady House hit his sixth homer of the season and pitched a scoreless seventh inning in relief of Andrew Lewis for the save, as the fourth-ranked Bulldoggs blanked Lanier 3-0 on the road in the first of a three-game series.
Winder-Barrow (13-1, 7-0 region) won its eighth straight game and recorded its fourth consecutive shutout, riding yet another strong pitching performance from Lewis, who put up six scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out 10. The senior lowered his ERA to 0.82 with a 0.82 WHIP and now has 49 punch-outs in 25 2/3 innings this spring. House also fanned a pair of batters in a perfect seventh for his second save of the year.
Evan Coleman’s two-run double in the top of the second put the Bulldoggs on the board Monday, and House extended the lead with a solo shot leading off the third. The senior shortstop, Tennessee signee and highly-rated MLB draft candidate also walked twice as he raised his on-base percentage to .746. He is now hitting .651 with a 2.025 OPS.
Isaac Reivitis and Pate Smith had two hits apiece in Monday’s win for Winder-Barrow.
The Bulldoggs were coming off a dominant three-game region series sweep of Central Gwinnett last week, in which they outscored the Black Knights 49-0 over 12 innings. They were scheduled to resume their series against Lanier (5-13, 3-4) on Wednesday, March 24, in Winder and will wrap it up Friday, March 26, back in Sugar Hill.
BCA SWEEPS PINECREST
Bethlehem Christian Academy got back on the winning side of the scoreboard Saturday, March 20, with a home doubleheader sweep of Pinecrest Academy, winning the first game 5-0 and following that with an 11-1, five-inning rout in the second game.
Pitchers Bryce Peppers and Maddox Collier combined to shut out Pinecrest in the opener. Peppers tossed five scoreless innings and struck out 11 while allowing just two hits and no walks. Collier worked the final two innings and added three strikeouts to the total, working around a pair of hits.
Conner Hilton went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Knights’ offense and finished a homer shy of the cycle, while Ty Whiting added an RBI double.
BCA (4-7) used a six-run second inning in the second game to jumpstart its blowout victory. Ethan Guthas went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in three. Whiting was 2-for-2 with a walk, Peppers went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Lawson Wooten drove in a pair of runs.
Wilson Farr, Wooten and Cole Akins combined to hold Pinecrest to one run on three hits and struck out nine.
BCA was scheduled to host John Milledge Academy on Tuesday, March 23, in its GISA Region 4-AAA opener and will visit Gatewood for a non-region battle at 4 p.m. Friday.
APALACHEE STYMIED BY WALNUT GROVE
Apalachee struggled to come up with an answer Monday against red-hot and 10th-ranked Walnut Grove, falling 7-1 on the road to drop to 9-7 overall and 1-3 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA play.
The Warriors (12-4, 3-0 region) completed a two-game regular-season sweep of the Wildcats after a 15-1 blowout in Winder on Friday, March 19. Walnut Grove broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the bottom of the fourth, coming on a two-run triple and a pair of run-scoring singles.
Apalachee’s loss Monday came after the Wildcats had snapped Jackson County’s 11-game winning streak Saturday with a 5-4 walk-off victory in eight innings, salvaging a two-game region series split against the Panthers. Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth and down to their last strike, the Wildcats got back-to-back RBI singles from Colin Hedges and Zack Bowman to notch the much-needed win. Four of Apalachee’s five runs in the victory came with two outs.
Apalachee junior Manning West, who started on the mound in Apalachee’s March 15 loss at Jackson County, worked 5 2/3 innings Saturday before reaching his pitch limit. The Oklahoma State commit allowed just one hit and two runs (neither earned) while walking five batters and striking out eight.
Jordan Wilson was unable to hold a 3-2 lead in relief, but earned the win for the Wildcats, working 2 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
Apalachee was scheduled to host top-ranked Loganville on Wednesday in the first of a two-game region set and will wrap up the series Friday in Loganville.
