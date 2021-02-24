Senior catcher Dre Lewis’ go-ahead grand slam capped a six-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Winder-Barrow knocked off Archer 10-6 at home Tuesday, Feb. 23, to improve to 4-0 on the year.
The Bulldoggs defeated the Tigers for the second time in the span of a week thanks in large part to the heroics of Lewis, who homered twice on the day and drove in six runs while adding a single and walk to his stat line. His two-run shot in the bottom of the first followed an RBI single by twin brother Andrew Lewis to give Winder-Barrow an early 3-0 advantage before Archer struck for five runs in the second — including a two-run triple, followed by a two-run homer — to grab the lead.
Andrew Lewis’ RBI single in the bottom of the second cut Archer’s lead down to 5-4, but the Tigers got the run back in the top of the fifth before the Bulldoggs’ explosion in the bottom of the frame. Ken Shipman’s RBI single chased home Pate Smith to make it 6-5, and Brady House walked before a wild pitch plated Carlos Urbina to tie the game. After Andrew Lewis walked to reload the bases, Dre Lewis connected for his eventual game-winning blast.
Shipman picked up the win on the mound in relief of Lleyton Jones, throwing four innings and allowing just one unearned run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Brady House struck out the side on just 12 pitches in a perfect seventh inning to close out the victory.
The Bulldoggs will be back in action Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Peachtree Ridge and will then host the Lions on Tuesday, March 2, at 5:55 p.m.
APALACHEE 5, GAINESVILLE 1
Apalachee freshman Judah Powell worked 3 1/3 innings on the mound and had a key two-run double in the top of the seventh, and the Wildcats knocked off Gainesville 5-1 on the road Tuesday.
It was the second victory for the Wildcats over the Red Elephants in the span of a week, as they improved to 2-1 on the season.
Powell allowed just the one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts before giving way to junior Manning West, who wen 3 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while fanning seven.
Junior Colby Sikes went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk, while freshman Traver Park was 1-for-3 with a walk and drove in a run.
Apalachee will travel to Monroe Area on Friday, Feb. 26, for a 5:30 p.m. start and then Oconee County on Saturday, Feb. 27, for a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m. The Wildcats will play one more away game, March 3 at Prince Avenue Christian, before returning home for a March 6 doubleheader against Rutland.
