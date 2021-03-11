Freshman Traver Park’s walk-off single capped a seven-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Apalachee baseball team came from behind for an 8-7 home win over Newton on Wednesday, March 10.
Park also picked up the win on the mound, throwing the final two scoreless innings in relief as the Wildcats (8-3) picked up their sixth consecutive victory.
Newton (5-5) was in control for most of the evening, scoring three runs in the top of the first and then adding on four more in the fifth to take a commanding 7-1 advantage into the bottom of the seventh. But after a lineout by Park to start the final frame, seven straight Wildcats reached base before the second out.
Landon Jones and Judah Powell started the rally with back-to-back singles; then three straight walks by Dalen Nye, Shawn Johnson and Nate Valles and an error cut the deficit to 7-4 and loaded the bases with the tying runs. Johnson then scored on a wild pitch, and Manning West’s two-run single tied the game.
After Colby Sikes popped out for the second out of the inning, Parks’ single brought in pinch runner Zack Bowman for the winning run.
Sikes and Park had two hits apiece to lead the Wildcats.
Apalachee will close out its five-game home stand at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, against Monroe Area and will then begin its 14-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAA slate Monday, March 15, at Jackson County.
WINDER-BARROW 7, DACULA 2
Senior shortstop Brady House homered and drove in two runs, and freshman Ken Shipman pitched six strong innings as Winder-Barrow rolled to a 7-2 victory Wednesday at Dacula in the second game of a three-game Region 8-AAAAAA series.
House, whose fourth homer of the year came in the seventh inning, went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs, raising his team-leading batting average to .607 and on-base percentage to .718 with a 1.897 OPS.
The Bulldoggs (8-1, 2-0 region) struck for four quick runs in the top of the first inning Wednesday. House and Andrew Lewis drew back-to-back walks to start the game, and after Dre Lewis was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Nate Lee brought in House with a sacrifice fly. Andrew Lewis swiped home on a throw down to second, and Carlos Urbina’s two-run single made it 4-0.
That was more than enough support for Shipman, who allowed just one unearned run on four hits with one walk and struck out five over six innings of work. Shipman improved his record to 2-0 on the season and has not allowed an earned run through 18 innings of work to this point.
After House extended Winder-Barrow’s lead to 5-0 in the top of the third, the Falcons (4-7, 1-4) plated their first run with the help of an error. The Bulldoggs got the run back in the fourth when Isaac Reivitis led off with a single and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Dacula got its second run of the day off Bulldogg reliever Lleyton Jones in the seventh.
Winder-Barrow will go for the sweep of the Falcons at 5:55 p.m. Friday in Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.