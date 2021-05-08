Bethlehem Christian Academy’s baseball team stood at the door of a Final Four berth after a win in Game 1 of its GISA Class AAA quarterfinal series against Tiftarea Academy in Chula on Friday, May 7. But unfortunately for the Knights, the day belonged to the Panthers on Saturday, May 8.
BCA couldn’t hold on to a couple of mid-game leads in the second game of the series, as Tiftarea won a slugfest 13-12. And the Panthers carried the momentum from that victory into Game 3, routing the Knights 14-4 in five innings to punch their ticket to the state semifinals, where they’ll host Brookwood School.
BCA finished the season 13-13 under Mike DeSantis, who was in his second season at the helm and completed his first full season with the team.
The Knights, who entered the state playoffs seeded seventh in the 16-team field, had rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh to take Game 1, 5-4, over the second-seeded Panthers (19-9) on Friday. And it looked like they had gained the upper hand twice Saturday in a wild Game 2 that saw the two teams combine for 25 runs and 36 hits over seven innings.
Down 3-1, BCA scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 6-3 lead on the strength of six hits and an error, including a stretch of five consecutive singles by Conner Hilton, Bryce Peppers, Cody Craft, Trevor Slaick and Ty Whiting.
The Panthers responded with a four-run fifth that included four doubles and two singles, before BCA answered back with three more runs in the bottom of the frame. Drew Stiles led off the inning with a walk and later scored on an RBI single by Hilton, and Peppers and Slaick followed with RBI singles to put the Knights back out in front 9-7.
The Panthers, though, came roaring back in the sixth. Logan Moore’s two-run double tied the game, and Levi Stanfill gave the Panthers a 10-9 lead with an RBI single before a sacrifice fly by Matthew Malone tacked on another run.
BCA tied the game again in the bottom of the sixth after an RBI single by Brady Logan and run-scoring double by Ethan Guthas, but the Panthers vaulted back ahead in the seventh on a sac fly by Jayk Sailer, and Ben Matt’s RBI single extended the lead to 13-11.
Cole Akins’ two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Slaick and got Parker Torres to third base with the tying run, but a liner off the bat of Logan was snagged by Tiftarea left fielder Marshall Corkern for the final out.
BCA’s pitching staff had no answers for Tiftarea’s offensive surge in Game 3, as the Panthers tagged Peppers for four runs in the bottom of the first, added four more in the second and built an insurmountable 13-0 lead before BCA finally got on the board with four runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game going. Peppers, Slaick and Whiting all had RBI singles in the inning, and the Knights’ fourth run resulted from an error.
But the Panthers clinched the series in the bottom of the fifth when Stanfill doubled with one out and courtesy runner Kam Brown later scored on a balk.
—
GAME 2
T 030 044 2 — 13 17 3
B 100 532 1 — 12 19 2
GAME 3
B 000 04 — 4 6 1
T 443 21 — 14 13 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.