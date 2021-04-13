With his team down 5-0 midway through the first game of a pivotal region series against top-ranked Buford on Monday, April 12, Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith turned around to remind his players that there two more meetings remaining between the sides this week and that the goal was to “get better every inning.”
The Bulldoggs staged a rally and nearly erased that deficit after Smith’s quick pep talk, but the Wolves recovered to claim an 8-4 road victory and keep their record unblemished. Buford (26-0, 16-0 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) moved a step closer to clinching the region title and was in position to do so with a win either Wednesday, April 14, at home, or Friday, April 16, back in Winder.
The third-ranked Bulldoggs (19-3, 12-1), who won three consecutive region titles from 2017-2019 and missed a chance to win one last year due to the cancellation of play halfway through the season brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, need wins in the final two games of the series against Buford and then would need to win at least two of three in their final regular-season series next week against Shiloh in order to claim the title.
But despite the setback in Game 1, Smith sounded a confident note for the rest of the week.
“I feel good overall about what we did today, and we’re in this thing for the series,” Smith said. “One game is not what it’s about. After seeing us on the same field with these guys, we feel like we can beat them and are just trying to look at the big picture. You had two good teams going at it today, and it was a lot of fun. A lot of good players on the field and it was good baseball.”
Monday’s game had all the feel of a marquee state playoff game, with a sellout crowd flooding the Charles Maddox Baseball Complex to watch two of the state’s premier programs. Dozens of professional college scouts — along with at least one MLB general manager and other big-league executives, according to unconfirmed reports, also descended upon the premises to watch an abundance of talent on display.
Among those heralded players were Winder-Barrow senior shortstop Brady House, a Tennessee signee and projected first-round draft pick who went 3-for-4 on the day with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. And there was Buford junior right-handed pitcher Dylan Lesko, a top-rated draft prospect for 2022, who pitched five innings to pick up the win.
On Monday it was Buford that packed the biggest punch, as the Wolves racked up 11 hits and scored eight runs, the most given up by Winder-Barrow in a game this season. Designated hitter Ayden Digiacomo did the bulk of the damage with two hits, a double, two walks and five RBIs — including a three-run double in the third off Bulldogg starter Andrew Lewis that extended the Wolves’ lead to 4-0 after the first two hitters in the inning had been retired.
Winder-Barrow, which became just the second team this season to score more than two runs in a game against a dominant Buford staff, threatened in the first and third innings before finally breaking through against Lesko. After Lesko set down the first two men, Brooks House reached on an infield single, Evan Coleman was hit by a pitch and Caleb Gentry walked, before Brady House ripped a two-run double to left. Gentry would later score on a wild pitch, and Andrew Lewis’ RBI single made it a 5-4 game.
Lewis promptly stole second and third bases and briefly appeared to score the tying run when a balk was called. But after a conference among the three umpires, that call was nixed and Lewis was sent back to third. Lesko then got Dre Lewis to ground out after a prolonged at-bat to end the inning.
The Wolves got a two-out, RBI single from Treyton Rank in the fifth against reliever Layton Pruitt, and Digiacomo struck again with a two-out, two-run single in the sixth to push his team’s lead back up to four. That was enough for Buford left-handed reliever Jax Brockett, who allowed only one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings to preserve the win.
“I’m not sure what happened there, didn’t really see it,” Smith said of the balk call, which he didn’t argue with when it was reversed in Buford’s favor. “But we had a good inning there, and that’s what I wanted to see there, that we kept coming back. We pushed and we were able to answer back. That’s the character of our group right now, and that’s why I feel like we can still get this series.”
No matter how it turns out the rest of the week, Smith acknowledged that the Bulldoggs are getting a healthy dose of high-stakes, playoff-like baseball against the 6A favorites.
“We want to win this fourth (consecutive) region title; that’s big for us,” he said. “But, playing teams like this, we know we’re getting better. And our main goal is a deep playoff run, and we feel like seeing these guys this week will help us toward that.”
—
B 103 112 0 — 8 11 0
W 000 400 0 — 4 7 2
