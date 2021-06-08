Winder-Barrow seniors Brady House and Andrew Lewis and Apalachee junior Manning West earned all-state recognition from the Georgia Dugout Preview magazine, and several other Bulldoggs and Wildcats were named to their respective all-region teams recently.
The highly-touted shortstop House was selected to the magazine’s GHSA Class 6A first team after putting together a stellar final high school season. The Tennessee signee and projected first-round MLB draft pick hit .549 with a .677 on-base percentage with eight homers, 20 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 31 games while not allowing a run and recording four saves on the mound with one hit, one walk and 19 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. He was also voted Region 8-AAAAAA player of the year.
House’s teammate Lewis was a second-team all-state selection and was voted the region’s pitcher of the year after the right-hander compiled a 9-2 record with a 1.83 ERA and fanned 77 batters in 49 2/3 innings. For good measure, the East Mississippi Community College signee hit .422 with a .542 OBP, drove in 28 runs and led the Bulldoggs with 26 steals in 31 games.
House’s younger brother, sophomore pitcher Brooks House, was a first-team all-region selection after he went 9-2 with a 1.72 ERA and struck out 61 hitters in a team-high 53 innings of work.
Lewis’ twin brother, catcher Dre Lewis, was named a second-team all-region catcher after the Pensacola State College signee hit .333 with six homers and a team-high 42 RBIs. Sophomore third baseman (.324 average, nine RBIs) was also a second-team selection.
West, the talented right-handed ace of the Wildcats and Oklahoma State commit, was a Class 5A all-state honorable mention and was selected as a second-team pitcher by Region 8-AAAAA coaches. He went 6-4 with a 2.41 ERA and struck out 92 batters in 59 innings while holding opponents to a .170 batting average.
West was joined on the second team by freshman catcher Traver Park (.338 average, .450 OBP, 12 RBIs, 13 stolen bases) and junior outfielder Ethan Middlebrooks (.308 average, .444 OBP, nine RBIs, 13 steals), while junior infielder Colby Sikes (.313 average, .406 OBP, 11 RBIs, 13 steals) earned an honorable mention nod.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.