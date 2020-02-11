To this point in the 2020 season, the weather has been the biggest opponent for the Winder-Barrow High School baseball team.
The Diamond Doggs were rained out on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in their scheduled regular-season opener against Loganville High School on the road. The game was an early-season marquee matchup between WBHS (ranked fifth in GHSA Class AAAAAA) and three-time defending state champion LHS (ranked first in Class AAAAA).
The game has been moved to Monday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m.
“We are ready to go at this point,” Bulldoggs coach Brian Smith said. “There are only so many team scrimmages and practices you can have. You need to play games at some point.”
The Red Devils have won five state championships under the guidance of coach Jeff Segars and also finished as state runner-up twice. In 2016, the Red Devils were state runner-up, losing in the finals in controversial fashion to Houston County.
Winder-Barrow’s scheduled scrimmage against Grayson High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, was snowed out.
WBHS is scheduled to host Peachtree Ridge on Friday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting. The Bulldoggs will then host Evans on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Apalachee High School baseball team’s season opener against Jackson County High School Monday, Feb. 10, on the road was also rained out. Wildcat coach Allan Bailey said the game will not be rescheduled.
AHS is scheduled to play Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Franklin County High School in Carnesville at 5:30 p.m.
