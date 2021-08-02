A little more than two weeks after being drafted 11th overall by the Washington Nationals in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, recent Winder-Barrow High School graduate Brady House officially joined the organization last week and is preparing to begin his pro career.
The star shortstop signed with the Nationals for $5 million — a deal that landed $452,500 above the assigned slot value for this year’s 11th overall pick — at Nationals Park Friday, July 30, with several team front-office officials present, including Washington general manager Mike Rizzo. He then took in a game between the Nationals and Chicago Cubs before reporting to the team’s spring training facilities in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he’s now going through preparations to join the team’s rookie-league affiliate in the Gulf Coast League.
House, who had consistently been rated among the top 10 draft prospects before falling to Washington at No. 11 on draft night, will help replenish what has been one of the lowest-ranked minor-league systems recently. The Nationals further bolstered their farm Friday by shipping off several key players from the struggling big-league club before the MLB trade deadline — including ace pitcher Max Scherzer and all-star shortstop Trea Turner — in exchange for prospects.
With House set to join the GCL Nationals soon, that will give the Winder-Barrow baseball program three active alumni in the minors. Outfielder Travis Demeritte (class of 2013) has spent all season with the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers. And outfielder Pat DeMarco (class of 2017) is currently with the New York Yankees’ High-A affiliate, the Hudson Valley Renegades, after starting the year at Low-A Tampa.
