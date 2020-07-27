Winder-Barrow High School standout baseball player Brady House has already established himself among the elite players nationally in the class of 2021 and recently added another accolade to his long list of accomplishments.
House has been selected to compete in the 18th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic, which will be held Sept. 4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
House, a rising senior shortstop and pitcher for the Bulldoggs, got off to a torrid start during the 2020 campaign before it was halted halfway through due to the coronavirus pandemic. He hit .653 in 15 games with a .734 on-base percentage, eye-popping 1.816 OPS, four homers, five doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 10 attempts out of the leadoff spot in the batting order.
House, who served primarily as the team’s closer last spring, was also dominant on the mound, finishing with a 0.88 ERA and 16 strikeouts in just eight innings of work before the remainder of the season was canceled.
House has been committed to Tennessee since the end of his freshman season and is considered an early-round MLB draft candidate for 2021.
Since the All-American Classic event began in 2003, 228 players who have participated have gone on to be selected in the first round of Major League Baseball’s first-year amateur player draft — nine of whom were the top overall pick — and 188 past players have seen time in the big leagues, according to a news release.
Some of the current top MLB players who played in the showcase game include: Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager; Philadelphia outfielders Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen; Houston shortstop Carlos Correa; San Francisco catcher Buster Posey; and pitchers Madison Bumgarner of Arizona and Rick Porcello of the New York Mets, among many others.
While in Oklahoma City, the players will participate in a series of baseball-related activities in addition to a visit to the Oklahoma City National Memorial, site of the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, according to the release. In the weeks leading up to the event, players will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising effort to help support the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, which benefits families with children battling cancer.
Prior to the game, players will visit with children at the OK Kids Korral, for which they will help raise money leading up to the event.
The 2020 Perfect Game All-American Classic will be streamed live on PerfectGame.TV. For more information, go to www.perfectgame.org.
