Winder-Barrow High School shortstop Brady House is a first-round Major League Baseball draft pick.
House was selected 11th overall by the Washington Nationals on Sunday, July 11, becoming the third WBHS alum to be taken in the first round in the span of nine years. He said Sunday he intends to turn pro and forgo his college commitment to Tennessee.
House, who was the sixth high school player taken off the board and first from Georgia, had been rated No. 8 on MLB.com’s most recent top-250 prospect list. Long regarded as a potential first-round pick since he arrived at Winder-Barrow as a freshman, the power-hitting shortstop lived up to his billing at the high school level. In his senior year this spring, he hit .549 with a .677 on-base percentage, 1.644 OPS, eight homers, 14 doubles and 20 RBIs out of the leadoff spot in 31 games. House had 28 walks compared to nine strikeouts, stole 20 bases in 21 attempts and also hit .524 with runners in scoring position. He also has been a dominant pitcher for the Bulldoggs with a fast ball clocked up to 97 miles per hour. As the team’s closer this spring, he pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while racking up 19 strikeouts.
Measured at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, teams have coveted House as a power hitter, and many draft prognosticators have projected him as a future MLB third baseman who nonetheless still possesses the speed and athleticism to play shortstop professionally.
House, a Tennessee signee who committed to the Volunteers as a freshman, had said as recently as last month that he was undecided on whether he would turn pro or go to Knoxville for at least three seasons, but he told a Washington media outlet Sunday he intended to sign with the Nationals. The 11th pick in this year’s draft was assigned a value of roughly $4.5 million.
This story will be updated.
