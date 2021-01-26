After enduring a 13-game losing streak, the Apalachee boys’ basketball team has finally found its way back to winning side of the scoreboard.
The Wildcats picked up their second consecutive victory Tuesday, Jan. 26, at home, holding off a second-half push from Greenbrier for a 45-41 win.
Apalachee junior forward Josue Capeles Torres poured in 25 points and recorded a fourth straight double-double in points and rebounds as the Wildcats improved to 3-13 overall and 2-9 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA play, notching a big upset over the Wolfpack (11-8, 7-4), who were still in contention for one of the top two seeds for next month’s region tournament.
The Wildcats grabbed a 24-16 lead at halftime before Greenbrier came roaring back with an 18-8 run to grab a two-point advantage after three quarters. But a strong defensive effort in the final period put Apalachee over the top.
Chase Reed finished with 11 points in the Wildcats’ win.
Apalachee’s victory came on the heels of a 57-35 region rout of Johnson High School in Gainesville on Friday, Jan. 22, which snapped the 13-game skid that dated back to the Wildcats’ season-opening win over North Springs on Nov. 20.
Reed had 22 points and 4 steals in the win over Johnson, while Capeles Torres finished with 12 points and 12 boards.
LADY WILDCATS CAN’T KEEP UP WITH GREENBRIER
In the girls’ game Tuesday evening, Apalachee struggled to keep pace, losing 66-23 to a Greenbrier team (15-2, 10-1 region) that came into play this week ranked 10th in Class 5A.
Jasmine Williams scored 8 points to lead the Lady Wildcats (4-14, 2-8), who were coming off a 35-29 home loss to Eastside on Monday, Jan. 25. Williams had 12 points in that contest.
Apalachee did pick up a 43-35 win at Johnson on Friday behind a 22-point performance from Williams.
UP NEXT
Both Apalachee teams will be back in action Friday, Jan. 29, with region games at Walnut Grove — beginning with the girls at 7 p.m., followed by the boys. The girls then have a home makeup game with Johnson scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
Both teams will finish up the regular season next week with games Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Loganville and Friday, Feb. 5, at home against Jackson County.
The eight-team, single-elimination region tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 15, with first-round games being played at the higher seed. Both Apalachee teams were in seventh place in the region standings at the end of play Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.